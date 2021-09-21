Holly Robinson Peete to star in first holiday Hallmark movie with autistic character

Peete wrote in an Instagram post that she is dedicating the film to her son, who is on the autism spectrum

Christmas may be months away, but Hallmark is already gearing up their holiday movie slate. In a new film, Holly Robinson Peete is set to star in the first holiday Hallmark movie with an autistic character.

Known for her iconic roles in 21 Jump Street and Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper, Holly Robinson Peete has recently become a staple on the Hallmark channel, starring in many of their Morning Show Mysteries films as Billie Blessings. Now, Peete is set to star in a new historic film for Hallmark, one that she has a personal connection to.

The Christmas Bond is set to begin production soon and will air later this year, and also stars Lyriq Bent and a young actor with autism, Nik Sanchez.

Holly Robinson Peete at the Los Angeles Builders Ball on Sept. 27, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

The official description from Hallmark reads: “As a single mom (Peete) and her teenage son with autism (Sanchez) come to a crossroad during Christmas, she must learn to let go so he can flourish and finds her own heart healing in unexpected ways.”

Peete’s own 23-year-old son, Rodney Peete Jr. (RJ), is on the autism spectrum, making the project even more special for her.

Peete took to Instagram and opened up about the project, writing that she is dedicating the movie to her son.

She wrote to her followers, “SOOOOO EXCITED about this new project #TheChristmasBond🎄! I’ve always wanted to make a Christmas movie about #autism.🙏🏾🎬.” She continued, “I am dedicating this movie to my son RJ, and others with autism and their families. I am grateful to @hallmarkchannel for bringing this story to screen with authenticity, respect and hope.”

Holly Robinson Peete and son RJ Peet join during a breaking ground event for the accessible Dodgers Dreamfield at Jack Bulik Park during World Autism Awareness Day on April 2, 2019. (Photo by Rachel Luna/Getty Images)

She went on to thank her producing partner, writing, “Thank you to my producing partner @oadelsonn for making this dream project come true🙏🏾🎬💙 Airs in December on @hallmarkmovie.”

The actress and her husband, Rodney Peete, created the HollyRod Foundation in 1997 to assist families affected by an autism diagnosis after her son RJ was diagnosed with autism at the age of two.

“He’s such a genuine kid,” Peete told People in 2018. “I wanted people to see that and fall in love with RJ, and then they wouldn’t be so scared of autism. I think he’s a great ambassador, and I knew his spirit and personality would come through.”

The Christmas Bond is set to premiere in late 2021 as part of Hallmark’s ‘Miracles of Christmas’ programming. The film’s script was penned by Marcy Holland with a story by Camille Thomasson and will be directed by Kevin Fair.

