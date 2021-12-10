Ohio principal accused of slapping student resigns

Brandi Davis is the first principal of the Lebron James backed I Promise School

An Ohio principal has resigned after being accused of slapping a student.

Brandi Davis, the first principal of the LeBron James-backed I Promise School in Akron, Ohio, recently submitted her resignation to the school board, The Akron Beacon Journal reported. Mark Williamson, the spokesperson for the Akron Public Schools, confirmed that a vote will be held on Monday about Davis’ resignation.

Brandi Davis is alleged to have slapped a student at I Promise School (Credit: YouTube screenshot)

Davis is under investigation following an incident with a student in September. Davis allegedly slapped an 11-year-old boy after he used cuss words to describe the unkempt state of the boy’s bathroom.

According to the parent of the child who filed a police report, her son sent a text message asking that his mother come to get him and explained what happened.

Davis then got in contact with the mother who says the administrator admitted to slapping her son in the lunch line. It apparently left the 11-year-old, who was wearing a mask, with a busted and bleeding lip. Photos of the injury weren’t documented by authorities, but the mother submitted visual evidence as proof.

The police report further stated that the parent of the child removed him from I Promise School and drove to the Board of Education to share what occurred. After that, she contacted the police.

As of yet, no criminal charges have been filed against Davis, but an investigation is still ongoing. The APS schools are similarly looking into the matter.

“We take all such allegations seriously, while also respecting the rights of staff accused of wrongdoing to due process,” the APS statement said in September.

The mother of the student, who chose not to be identified in an interview with the Beacon Journal, wanted Davis to lose her job and expressed disappointment that the school hadn’t taken action.

“We looked at you all as family,” she said.

Though the mother described Davis as apologetic, she was upset the incident took place at all.

“Why would you put your hands on my child?” the mother claimed she asked Davis. “She said she just reacted and slapped him.”

The mother said that while her son should not have used coarse language, it didn’t justify Davis’ reaction.

“No mother wants to hear that, that their son deserved what he gets,” she said.

The mother said Davis’ actions hurt even more because she considered I Promise School to be more of a family environment rather than only a school.

“I don’t hate her, because everybody makes mistakes, but this is serious when it comes to a child being assaulted,” she said. “I would never hit my kids in the mouth to where their lip is busted.”

LeBron James addresses the media after the opening ceremonies of the I Promise School on July 30, 2018 in Akron, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

I Promise School opened in 2018 as a public elementary school, a joint venture between the LeBron James Family Foundation and Akron Public Schools with a focus on at-risk kids. I Promise School is currently in its fourth year.

The school has not released a statement over Davis’ resignation. However, they emphasized their commitment to their ideals when the incident first became known.

“We are family, and that means we support every one of our I PROMISE educators, students, and family members through anything they may be going through,” the September statement said. “In this and in every case, we will always do everything we can to make sure all are loved and supported during these times as we learn and grow as a family.”

