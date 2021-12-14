Former MLB star David ‘Big Papi’ Ortiz, wife separate after 25 years together

The two are starting a "journey together, not as a couple, but as friends and co-parents to our amazing children," Tiffany Ortiz posted on Instagram.

Recently split couple Tiffany Ortiz (left) and Boston baseball player David Ortiz (right) are shown at the 2016 Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year ceremony in New York City. (Photo: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz, the athlete best known as “Big Papi,” and his wife, Tiffany, are divorcing after 25 years together.

Tiffany Ortiz shared the news on her Instagram page, with a photo of the couple at what appears to be a wedding reception.

“Over the past 25 years, David and I have shared a beautiful adventure in love and partnership,” she wrote. “We have made the decision to go into a new phase of our life journey together, not as a couple, but as friends and co-parents to our amazing children.”

According to People, the couple has two children together, D’Angelo and Alexandra, and Ortiz has another daughter, Jessica, from a previous relationship.

The 46-year-old retired MLB star has not commented or made a statement about the divorce.

In 2013, Ortiz filed for divorce from Tiffany, but the couple reconciled the following year.

In a 2018 interview with The Boston Herald, Tiffany noted, “we separated for a while. We did, but we missed each other terribly.”

The Dominican Republic native has been busy since leaving baseball. His charity, The David Ortiz Children’s Fund, hosts an annual gala and golf classic that raises money for children who need critical care in both the D.R. and in New England. Ortiz launched the fund after visiting a 2-year-old child in the ICU while on a trip to his home nation in 2005. “It impacted him deeply,” Tiffany Ortiz told the Herald.

She is the co-founder of the fund, which provides “essential support for children in the Dominican Republic and in New England who cannot afford the critical cardiac services they need,” according to its website.

The charity also provides training for emergency workers, has set up a rural cardiac outreach and detection program, and has provided child-life specialist support for more than 4,000 children, according to its website.

