McDonald’s and Mariah Carey partner to give free food every day until Christmas

McDonald's dropped the 'Mariah Menu' on their app, with 12 days of giveaways for customers who spend more than $1

The Queen of Christmas is giving back this season. Mariah Carey is partnering with McDonald’s to give away free food every day from now until Christmas.

The “We Belong Together” singer announced her generous new deal on Monday, with fans getting free items for 12 days under the exciting partnership. Under “Mariah’s Menu,” customers who spend more than $1 will receive three treats including Big Macs, cheeseburgers, McDonald’s signature warm apple pie, and more.

In honor of the menu drop, Carey tweeted, “My menu drops today! I left you 12 days of presents in the McDonald’s app.” To unlock this exciting promotion, fans can download the McDonald’s app and go to the deals section to add to order, per PEOPLE Magazine. From now until New Year’s Eve, fans will have access to this fun deal.

Carey first announced her partnership with McDonald’s in November. She shared in a press release at the time of the announcement, “Some of my favorite memories with my kids are our family trips to McDonald’s, and of course, each of us has our go-to order. Mine is the cheeseburger, and I get it with extra pickles.”

She added, “Bringing together some of our favorite food from McDonald’s with my all-time favorite season is a holiday wish come true.” McDonald’s also dropped a brand new commercial featuring the “All I Want for Christmas is You” singer. Referencing her hit Christmas song, she says in the clip, “All I want for Christmas is all of you to try the Mariah Menu at McDonald’s.”

She continued, “Yes, darlings, I got my holiday wish this year: my very own menu from one of my absolute faves! We’ve made a list of the food both you and I love and checked it twice, so save the date — Dec. 13 — I’ll see you at McDonald’s next month!”

Per PEOPLE, McDonald’s is also celebrating the partnership with limited edition Carey-themed merchandise. The restaurant chain will be giving out the merchandise on Dec. 15 and Dec. 21 to the first 10,000 fans who redeem the Mariah Menu deal.

The Dec. 15 merchandise includes, “a stylish black knit beanie with Carey’s signature embroidered on it in gold writing,” while the gift on Dec. 21 is “a black T-shirt featuring a throwback photo of Carey enjoying her go-to McDonald’s order: a cheeseburger with extra pickles,” PEOPLE reports.

