Mariah Carey back on Apple TV+ for ‘Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues’

The special will feature the one and only performance of Carey's new single with Kirk Franklin and Khalid

With Halloween officially behind us, Mariah Carey is coming back to help ring in the holiday season with a little help from Apple TV+.

Last winter, the five-time Grammy winner, known for her acclaimed catalogue of holiday hits, aired her own Christmas special as part of a collaboration with Apple TV+. Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special, was a huge hit for the streamer, reaching No. 1 in over 100 countries at the time. On Tuesday, Apple officially announced the return of “The Queen of Christmas” on the streamer.

Her latest special, Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues, is set to debut globally on Apple TV+ in December. Per the official press release, the program is said “to sprinkle more magic around the world.” The project will also see Carey unite with Grammy winner Kirk Franklin and Khalid, the popular artist known for hits like “Location” and “Talk.”

Mariah Carey attends the premiere of Tyler Perry’s “A Fall From Grace” at Metrograph on January 13, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

The two artists are joining Carey for her upcoming holiday single, “Fall in Love at Christmas,” which drops on streaming services Nov. 5. The special will feature the first and only performance of the highly anticipated song.

“Following this magical moment, fans can watch Carey’s star-studded, perennial smash-hit, ‘Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special,’ which continues to bring holiday cheer around the world,” the press release continues.

Carey took to social media to tease the upcoming special with a shot from the set of the special. She wrote to over 10 million of her Instagram followers, “The Magic Continues… @appletvplus.” The post is already getting plenty of buzz, earning over 60,000 likes on the photo-sharing app as of Tuesday afternoon.

Carey is executive producer of Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues, as well as Tim Case, Charleen Manca, and Matthew Turke of Supply & Demand. Esteemed music video director Joseph Kahn will direct the project.

Carey’s last special featured star-studded performances as well, including a new rendition of her hit song “Oh Santa!,” theGrio previously reported. Jennifer Hudson and Ariana Grande joined the elusive chanteuse, with a clip of Grande and Carey both hitting signature whistle tones quickly going viral on social media.

Check out the video from last year below:

