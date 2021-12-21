Special or so what? Here’s what the date 12/21/21 means

The winter solstice marks the shortest day and longest night of the year

Dec. 21 marks the first day of winter and the winter solstice, a date celebrated by astrologers and many cultures around the world.

The winter solstice marks the shortest day and longest night of the year, when the Sun moves into the sign of Capricorn – the oldest and wisest of the earth elementals – until Jan. 19.

Capricorn season tends to be a time for setting goals, getting creative, and can also be a period of reflection.

The date 12/21/21 is also significant in numerology, with many spiritualists interpreting the sequence of numbers as divine or Angel numbers — a message from God’s servants.

The number one represents manifestation while the number two represents harmony, balance, and duality. When the date 12/21/2021 is numerologically calculated it adds up to 11, which is a master number.

Master numbers are 11, 22 and 33, per GaneshaSpeaks.com, and “can have a significant impact on an individual’s life, helping them to direct their energy in a particular manner which makes them idiosyncratic and distinctive in nature.”

The number 11 aids in motivating one to explore “things which are beyond the physical nature of existence.”

According to Hans Decoz of Numerology.com, “The number 11 represents instinct and is the most intuitive of all numbers. It is your connection to your subconscious, to gut feeling and knowledge without rationality.”

The number 11 is also associated with spiritual awakenings, “or rebirth of some sorts,” says Imelda of TrustedPsychicMediums.com.

“Angels speak to us in synchronistic ways, which basically means that we will see something over and over again, so much so that it goes beyond mere coincidence,” celebrity psychic medium Mystic Michaela told wellandgood.com. “One of these ways is through numbers.”

“When you see 111, think of the universe as taking a screenshot of your frame of mind,” she said. “Whatever is going on—all your thoughts, visualizations, goals, and dreams— they are going to be replicated.”

Spiritual advisor and intuitive mentor Diana Zalucky, known as The Empress Advisor, said “Angel numbers are a gentle and loving invitation to build trust in your own spiritual connection.” She added, “people are realizing they are truly connected to the magic that exists all around them.”

