Nene Leakes reportedly ‘very happy’ with new boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh

'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' alum is now dating three months after losing her husband to colon cancer

NeNe Leakes is said to be “very happy right now” in her new relationship with Liberian businessman Nyonisela Sioh.

TheGrio previously reported that The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum is dating again after losing her husband, Gregg Leakes, to colon cancer in September. According to a TMZ report, Sioh hails from Liberia, Africa, and is the owner of a couture suit company in Charlotte, North Carolina. The two were introduced by friend and fellow RHOA cast member Cynthia Bailey.

“She can’t stop smiling around Nyonisela,” a source tells People of Leakes and her new boyfriend.

“It was obviously very hard for NeNe after Gregg’s death, but she had been his caretaker for so long, she really lost what it was like to have a partner who prioritizes you,” the source says.

The Leakes were married for 24 years after tying the knot in 1997. They divorced in 2011, only to remarry two years later. Gregg Leakes, 66, passed away in September after a lengthy battle with colon cancer. He made his transition in his home, surrounded by family.

NeNe told People that his last words to her were: “I’m not going to leave you. God is going to bless you.” She noted that her husband “said he wanted me to move on with my life.”

Three months after his death, it appears Nene has done just that. Last week, she and her new boo were spotted dancing and getting cozy at her 54th birthday party at her social club, the Linnethia Lounge, in the metro Atlanta area. On Saturday, the new couple was photographed leaving Mr. Chow in Miami Beach.

NeNe Leakes holds hands with new man Nyonisela Sioh after hubby Gregg's death https://t.co/EjPsafHkyv pic.twitter.com/4SHaGbe1wM — Page Six (@PageSix) December 20, 2021

“Nyonisela treats her like a queen. He’s constantly fawning over her, showering her with compliments and putting her needs first. She couldn’t have found a better guy to be with after her loss,” the source said.

NeNe confirmed to The Shade Room that she is indeed dating Sioh, and assured her fans that this is what her late husband would’ve wanted for her.

“I will love Gregg forever & ever! Grieving is hard! Even harder & depressing alone,” she told The Shade Room Saturday. “Gregg and I had a very tearful conversation before his passing. His words to me were ‘be happy, keep smiling and he who finds you has found a good one.’”

