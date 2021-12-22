Nia Long joins ABC’s ‘Let the World See’ from Will Smith and Shawn Carter

EXCLUSIVE: The special limited docuseries premieres Jan. 6 on ABC; Long joins a roster that includes former First Lady Michelle Obama and Michael Eric Dyson.

Loading the player...

Nia Long has signed on to an important project from ABC News. The award-winning actress and producer will be featured in Let The World See, the upcoming special limited docuseries that counts Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter and Will Smith among its producers.

In it, Long will read excerpts from Mamie Till-Mobley’s memoir, “Death of Innocence: The Story of the Hate Crime that Changed America.”

Nia Long hangs out at the world premiere of “The Banker” at the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis, Tennessee, back in March 2020. (Photo: Greg Campbell/Getty Images)

The first installment of Let The World See will examine Till-Mobley’s early life as well as the childhood of her son, Emmett Till, the fate of his father, and the events leading to the boy’s brutal murder in Mississippi in the summer of 1955.

Till-Mobley and Emmett Till’s cousin Rev. Wheeler Parker — who was a witness to the youth’s abduction — as well as people like Thelma Wright, Ollie Gordon and Amos Smith add context and a deeper explanation to the racial climate and chain of events that led Till-Mobley to make the heartbreaking decision to have an open-casket funeral for the world to see what happened to her son.

Let The World See chronicles her bold decision, which shocked the nation and inspired America’s Black community to stand up and take action against the atrocities of Jim Crow, sparking the civil rights movement and leaving a lasting legacy.

This companion series to ABC’s Women of the Movement will include other big names such as Rev. Jesse Jackson, former First Lady Michelle Obama, authors Michael Eric Dyson and Angie Thomas, and actor-rapper Common, who will share their personal insights on the legacy of Till-Mobley. It premieres on Thursday, Jan. 6, at 10 p.m. EST on ABC.

Let The World See is produced by ABC News Studios in association with Roc Nation, Westbrook Studios, Kapital Entertainment and Cobble Hill Films. It is directed by Jeanmarie Condon and Fatima Curry.

Condon and Curry are executive producers for Cobble Hill Films and ABC News Studios, respectively; Carter, Tyran Smith and Jay Brown are executive producers for Roc Nation; Smith is executive producing for Westbrook Studios, and James Lassiter also serves as executive producer. Aaron Kaplan is executive producer for Kapital Entertainment. Long is repped by Verve and by attorneys Neil Meyer and Emily Downs at Meyer & Downs.

Check out the first official trailer:

Have you subscribed to theGrio podcasts “Dear Culture” or “Acting Up?” Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!