Oprah welcomes Gayle King’s grandson with ‘Circle Of Life’ performance

King’s daughter Kirby welcomed son Luca Miller in September

Oprah Winfrey welcomed the grandson of her bestie Gayle King into her Montecito, California estate by singing The Lion King’s “Circle of Life” with her longtime beau Stedman Graham in a video shared on Instagram.

King was not part of the festivities as she has not yet fulfilled Winfrey’s vaccine policy that calls for everyone celebrating the holidays at her home to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Everyone who is spending Christmas at my house has to be vaccinated, boosted, tested, and quarantined. Stedman calls it “The Policy” cause I’m that serious about it,” Winfrey captioned a clip of the infant’s arrival with his parents, Kirby Bumpus and her husband, Virgil Miller.

“This was release day for our bubble and we knew we had to throw a welcome celebration for Baby Luca, who none of us had met yet! We missed his grandma @gayleking but she’ll join us once she completes the policy,” the caption continued. “Thank you to @bonfortunestyle and @anasballooncreations for helping bring the fun to Baby Luca’s first time at my house. Have a happy and safe holiday, everyone,” Winfrey shared.

Earlier this year, King revealed that her daughter Kirby was expecting her first child, theGrio reported. She shared the exciting news on CBS This Morning (now CBS Mornings), saying, “I have been bursting and wanting to share this news,” the 66-year-old journalist exclaimed.

“I said, ‘Kirby, when can I make it the talk of the table?’ and she said, ‘Not yet.’ I got to tell my sisters this weekend and she told her friends so today was the day I was able to tell.”

King’s daughter welcomed son Luca Miller in September, per PEOPLE. King shared on CBS Mornings at the time, “Kirby got out of the hospital on Friday and I got on a plane, I left the set, got on a plane and I actually beat her home Friday ’cause it took so long to get released from the hospital.”

“I wanted to be a grandmother for a long time, and it’s really something when you see your own child become a parent,” she explained. “I am so nuts about him. And then I was holding him, Kirby goes, ‘You know, you have to support his neck.’ Uh, okay! I actually know how to do this!”

When King appeared on The Ellen Degeneres Show earlier this year, she shared her excitement for her new role as grandma, noting her hope for a boy.

“Listen, I’m the oldest of four girls. My whole life I wanted a big brother — my whole life. I just saw that people with big brothers were lucky. So I always like a firstborn to be a boy, then the second one is a girl. Then you have a big brother that takes care of you. That’s just my own little fantasy.”

