Blue Ivy Carter wins Best Voiceover at 2021 Voice Arts Awards

It's the second award that the young Carter has received this year.

Loading the player...

Black music’s reigning princess Blue Ivy Carter won the Best Voiceover award in the infant-to-12 category at the 2021 Voice Arts Awards.

Carter, 9, was awarded for her narration of the audiobook version of Matthew Cherry’s “Hair Love” children’s book. Cherry congratulated Carter on Instagram for the win.

“Big congrats to Blue Ivy Carter for best audiobook narration – Children (Infant to 12) at the @societyvoicearts awards last night for #HairLove,” he wrote.

Grandma Tina Knowles also took to Instagram to celebrate Carter.

“Congrats my Blue You killed this!! It’s only the beginning ! You are so talented ! Grandma is beyond proud!!!”

Earlier this year, Carter won her first Grammy along with her mother Beyoncé in the Best Music Video category for “Brown Skin Girl,” which is featured on Beyoncé’s Lion King: The Gift album.

Nine-year-old Blue Ivy Carter (above), the daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z, takes a sip from the Grammy Award she won, when she became the second youngest artist to win one. (Credit: Instagram)

She became the second-youngest Grammy winner after Leah Peasall, who won at age 8 in 2001 for her contribution to the O Brother Where Art Thou? soundtrack.

Carter, once dubbed by TIME magazine as “the most famous baby in the world,” made Billboard and Guinness records as the youngest person to appear on a music chart, providing her vocals to dad Jay-Z’s 2012 track “Glory” from when she was less than two days old.

The book “Hair Love” explores the relationship between Black men and their daughters, especially as it pertains to navigating combing their hair. It was adapted from a short film that Cherry, an ex-NFL player, launched a Kickstarter campaign to fund in 2017. The film, which employs Issa Rae’s voice acting talents, won an Oscar for Best Animated Short in 2020.

The Voice Arts Awards is held by the Society of Voice Arts and Sciences to “honor the community of performers and craft professionals who perform, direct, produce, cast, engineer, and publish media productions where voice acting is a central creative element of the work.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!