‘Black Panther’ fans urge Marvel to #RecastTChalla in renewed campaign

Chadwick Boseman, who originated the role, passed away after a four-year battle with colon cancer in 2020

Loading the player...

Blank Panther fans are calling on MCU to honor late actor Chadwick Boseman by recasting King T’Challa in Black Panther 2.

TheGrio reported earlier that the sequel to the Marvel superhero blockbuster is currently in production, with Ryan Coogler returning as writer and director. Kevin Feige of Marvel Studios previously made clear that the studio will “honor the legacy” of Boseman by not recasting T’Challa.

Chadwick Boseman attends the European Premiere of ‘Black Panther’ at Eventim Apollo on February 8, 2018, in London, England. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

Boseman, who originated the role, passed away after a four-year battle with colon cancer in August 2020.

“To honor the legacy that Chad helped us build, we want to continue to explore the world of Wakanda and all the rich and varied characters introduced in the first film,” Feige said. Earlier this year, fans launched a change.org petition in support of recasting the role “to continue the portrayal of T’Challa in the MCU.”

“If Marvel Studios removes T’Challa, it would be at the expense of the audiences (especially Black boys and men) who saw themselves in him. That also includes the millions of fans who were inspired by the character as well,” reads the petition. “By not recasting, it could stifle the opportunity for one of the most popular, leading Black superheroes to add on to their legacy. The #1 way to kill a legend, is to stop telling their story.”

The host of this petition noted that this is not a call to replace Boseman.

“No one could ever do that,” the petition reads. “It is not asking for an immediate replacement either. Nor is this calling for the prevention of other characters to take up the mantle of Black Panther like Shuri or anyone else. This petition is merely asking to continue the portrayal of T’Challa in the MCU. #RecastTChalla is a call to fulfill the role that Chadwick Boseman worked so hard for the world to see.”

In a recent interview with TMZ, Boseman‘s brother said the actor would want the iconic role of T’Challa in Black Panther recast in the sequels, theGrio reported.

Derrick Boseman told the outlet that he thinks the character, “needs to live on in the Black Panther franchise,” even if that means bringing in another actor to join the MCU and portray him. He then revealed that his late brother “knew the power of the character, and the positive influence it carries.”

Derrick said that killing off T’Challa only deprives the little kids of the role model of a Black king, which is rare in Hollywood. Meanwhile, MCU VP of Development Nate Moore confirmed earlier this year that the studio has no plans on recasting T’Challa.

“We couldn’t do it,” said Moore said. “When [Chadwick] passed, there was a real conversation we had with [director Ryan] Coogler about what do we do, and it was a fast conversation. It wasn’t weeks, it was minutes of discussing how we move this franchise forward without this character because I think we all feel so much of T’Challa on the screen is tied to Chadwick Boseman.”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to premiere in the Fall of 2022.

This article contains additional reporting from theGrio’s Jared Alexander.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!