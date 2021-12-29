Dr. Dre’s ex-wife to receive $100M payout in divorce settlement

The hip-hop mogul will reportedly pay Nicole Young $50 million now, and another $50 million a year from now.

Loading the player...

Dr. Dre has agreed to pay his ex-wife $100 million as part of a divorce settlement.

Dre is said to be “delighted” that Nicole Young, who was his wife for 25 years, will not be entitled to half of his estate, TMZ reports. The outlet notes that the hip-hop mogul’s estimated net worth is $820 million.

Dr. Dre (left) and Nicole Young (right) attend the City of Hope Spirit of Life Gala 2018 at Barker Hangar on October 11, 2018, in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Dre will pay $50 million to Young now, and she will receive another $50 million a year from now, per the report.

He will keep the multiple real estate properties they own in the L.A. area, including homes in Malibu, Calabasas, and a $100 million Brentwood estate. Additionally, Dre keeps his master recordings, stocks and trademarks that he owns, and proceeds from the sale of Beats by Dre.

Young will also walk away from the marriage with her lavish jewelry collection, clothing, furs, purses and handbags, her own bank accounts and four vehicles — a Rolls Royce, a Range Rover, an Escalade limousine, and a Spyder motorcycle.

She and Dr. Dre share a son and a daughter — Truice, 24, and Truly, 20.

Dr. Dre insiders tell TMZ that Young could have received a bigger settlement had she agreed to the deal presented to her last year. “She could have even been on the field for the Super Bowl halftime show as a friendly ex-wife,” the source said, referencing Dre’s upcoming performance.

Young fought hard for half of Dre’s riches but was unsuccessful in contesting their ironclad prenup, according to reports. TheGrio reported that since June, Young had disputed the validity of their prenuptial agreement, claiming the rap producer had torn it up after they were married in a show of fidelity.

In September, Dre was ordered to pay $1.5 million in legal fees for Young. Per the documents of the temporary order, the judge laid out exactly why the legal fees of this amount are being covered. Last month, Dr. Dre’s ex-wife turned to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department for help collecting legal costs she claims the music mogul owes. As part of the settlement, Young must pay her own legal fees, and she’s not entitled to spousal support.

Earlier this month, music executive Breyon Prescott shared a photo of the legendary 56-year-old producer posing happily in front of large balloons that read, “DIVORCED AF.” Prescott captioned the photo: “Hey Well My Brother @drdre Just told Me It’s Final!!! Congrats.”

TheGrio previously reported that Dre and Young had been embroiled in a bitter divorce for over a year. The contentious battle began on April 1, 2020, when, in court filings, Young alleged that Dr. Dre threw her out of their home in an alcohol-fueled rant. She also alleged several other incidents of abuse, all of which Dre denied.

In January of this year, the music producer spent over a week in the intensive care unit at Cedars Sinai Medical Center after suffering a ruptured brain aneurysm.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!