Dr. Dre poses with ‘Divorced AF’ balloons as divorce is reportedly finalized

Rap mogul Andre Young appears to have closed the chapter on his bitter divorce, according to a photo posted on Instagram by an associate.

Loading the player...

Rap mogul Dr. Dre appears to have finalized his divorce from his now-former wife of 25 years, according to a photo posted on Instagram by one of his associates.

Music executive Breyon Prescott shared the photo, which shows the legendary 56-year-old producer posing happily in front of large balloons that read, “DIVORCED AF.” Prescott captioned the photo: “Hey Well My Brother @drdre Just told Me It’s Final!!! Congrats.” He ended it with a champagne bottle emoji, adding “Still Dre,” with a goat and bicep emoji.

For well over a year, Andre (“Dr. Dre”) Young has been embroiled in a bitter divorce from Nicole Young, with whom he has two children.

Rap mogul Andre “Dr. Dre” Young (above) appears to have finalized his divorce from his now-former wife of 25 years, according to a new photo an associate posted on Instagram. (Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images)

The contentious battle began on April 1, 2020, when, in court filings, Nicole Young alleged that Dr. Dre threw her out of their home in an alcohol-fueled rant. She also alleged several other incidents of abuse, all of which Dre denied.

According to a Daily Mail report, Dr. Dre must pay his ex-spouse more than $3.5 million per year until she remarries or enters into a new domestic partnership. He must also, at least temporarily, pay for her health insurance.

Since June of this year, Nicole Young, a former attorney, had disputed the validity of their pre-nuptial agreement, claiming the rap producer had torn it up after they were married in a show of fidelity.

The divorce devolved into several unfortunate incidents, including the producer being served with divorce papers at the cemetery during his grandmother’s funeral service in October.

Dre was allegedly so upset that he refused to be served, and the server may have left the papers at the gravesite. The documents reportedly had to do with him paying his soon-to-be-former wife the balance of $1,224,567 for her lawyer fees, per previous reporting.

In January of this year, the producer spent over a week in the intensive care unit at Cedars Sinai Medical Center after suffering a ruptured brain aneurysm.

During his recovery, Dre reached out to his supporters, writing on Instagram: “Thanks to my family, friends, and fans for their interest and well wishes. I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!”

Nicole and Andre Young share a son and a daughter — Truice, 24, and Truly, 20.

Earlier this summer, Dre’s estranged daughter, LaTanya Young, 38, went viral after revealing she was homeless, living in her car and had not seen her father in more than 18 years.

Have you subscribed to theGrio podcasts “Dear Culture” or “Acting Up?” Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!