Drakeo the Ruler murder probe stalls due to witnesses not cooperating

The rapper died after being stabbed multiple times at an LA concert

The investigation into the killing of rapper Drakeo the Ruler has hit a snag after witnesses refuse to come forward and talk.

So far, investigators have to rely “on surveillance and cellphone footage to crack the case,” TMZ writes.

TheGrio previously reported that Drakeo (born Darrell Caldwell) died after being stabbed at the Once Upon a Time in L.A. concert on Dec. 18.

Drake on Drakeo the Ruler

The 28-year-old Los Angeles native was one of dozens of performers — including Parliament-Funkadelic, War, Al Green, Cypress Hill, Zapp, Warren G, The Mary Jane Girls, E-40, DJ Quik, The Stylistics and notable other acts — scheduled to perform at the three-stage concert. The concert was canceled shortly after the stabbing incident, TMZ reported.

“There was an altercation in the roadway backstage,” event organizer Live Nation said in a statement. “Out of respect for those involved and in coordination with local authorities, artists and organizers decided not to move forward with remaining sets so the festival was ended an hour early.”

Caldwell was attacked by a group of people and stabbed multiple times during an altercation backstage at the event held at Banc of California Stadium. He was transported by paramedics to a local hospital and was admitted in critical condition. He later died from his injuries.

Caldwell’s mother, Darrylene Corniel, announced plans to sue over the death of her son. She also said he was attacked after 40 to 60 people rushed him when rapper YG appeared in the backstage area. According to reports, both YG and Drakeo’s crew clashed right before the stabbing.

“He was hit in his neck. I saw him when I went to the hospital. They said it’s a homicide, so I wasn’t able to hug him or kiss him or anything like that. I had to look at him through a window,” said Corniel. “I need this to be out there. I need people to know. And I do want justice for my son. And I do believe that justice will be served. I will not rest until justice is served.”

No one has been arrested as of yet. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ that witnesses are not talking, which makes arresting the culprits challenging.

Investigators are said to be looking for links between Caldwell’s death and the murder of Los Angeles rapper Slim 400.

TheGrio reported that Slim 400 was shot dead in Inglewood, California, earlier this month.

The 33-year-old was killed in an ambush that is still under investigation, TMZ reported.

Born Vincent Cohran in Frankfurt, Germany, to a military family, he was raised in Compton and was ultimately signed to Pu$haz Ink, the L.A.-based record label that discovered YG and DJ Mustard.

Slim 400 had survived being shot at least eight times back in June 2019. That attack occurred nearly three months to the day rap star Nipsey Hussle was killed outside of his Marathon clothing store in South Los Angeles.

This article contains additional reporting from theGrio’s Biba Adams.

