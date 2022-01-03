Sharelle Rosado of ‘Selling Tampa’ welcomes daughter with fiancé Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson

Rosado and Johnson announced their pregnancy earlier this year, with Johnson sharing he 'always wanted a big family'

Congratulations are in order for Selling Tampa’s Sharelle Rosado and her fiancé Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson. The reality TV personality and former Cincinnati Bengals player officially welcomed a baby girl over the weekend.

Johnson took to Instagram on Sunday and revealed the exciting news to his 1.8 million followers. Revealing their baby girl’s name in the caption, he wrote, “Just delivered Serenity “Hurricane” Paula Johnson 👣,” underneath a picture of him cutting the umbilical cord in a hospital gown. This is Rosado’s fourth child, while it’s Johnson’s eighth.

NFL star Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson (left) is expecting his eighth child, this one with current fiancee Sharelle Rosado (right), a three-time mother before this one for the star of “Selling Tampa.” (Photos by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images and Instagram)

As theGrio previously reported, Johnson and Rosado announced her pregnancy earlier this year in August. At the time, Johnson shared in a statement to People Magazine, “I always wanted a big family, so I think with this last one, she’s just the perfect number to finish it off.”

Speaking of the moment she found out about her pregnancy, Rosado shared at the time, “It was shocking. I think I was crying and laughing at the same time. I just can’t wait. It’s actually going by so fast. I found out I was pregnant while we were filming, so time is flying. It doesn’t even seem like it’s been that long.”

She continued to detail filming Selling Tampa while pregnant, saying, “It’s a little hard because while we were filming, there were times when the ladies were enjoying themselves, having fun, drinking. In the blink of an eye, you just had to cut off everything because now you’re pregnant. I still feel like I’m the life of the party. But it’s just nice to give a toast with champagne. Can’t do any of that.”

Selling Tampa (Credit: Netflix)

Rosado also has a military background, which she credits as having to do with her success in life. “Being in the military, it’s always taught me to have bearings. I incorporate my military bearings into Allure. They know I’m the boss, and I don’t tolerate anything. If it gets out of hand, I don’t even have to raise my voice. I give them a look, and that stern voice comes on. They know it’s a time and a place for everything.”

The series, Selling Tampa, follows Rosado’s Allure Realty, an all-Black, all-female real estate firm she founded in Tampa, Florida. The show was only on Netflix for a few weeks, but seems to be a hit for the streamer. After just 24 hours, the show became the number one show in the country on the streaming service.

