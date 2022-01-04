VP Harris aide announced as new executive director of Congressional Black Caucus

Vincent Evans served as Deputy Director of Public Engagement and Intergovernmental Affairs in the Office of the Vice President.

The Congressional Black Caucus announced on Tuesday that an aide of Vice President Kamala Harris will serve as its new executive director. Vincent Evans previously served as deputy director of public engagement and intergovernmental affairs in the Office of the Vice President.

Vice President Kamala Harris walks with Vincent Evans, former Deputy Director of Public Engagement and Intergovernmental Affairs at the Office of the Vice President. (Photo: Lawrence Jackson, White House photographer)

Congressional Black Caucus Chairwoman Joyce Beatty (OH-03) shared a statement announcing Evans in his new post, noting his valuable experience as a member of Vice President’s Harris’ staff and his work with the administration of President Joe Biden overall.

“We are thrilled to welcome Vincent Evans to the Congressional Black Caucus. As a leader for effective change, Vincent will help the CBC reach greater heights and make substantive advances in 2022. Vincent knows the importance of developing critical relationships when it comes to public engagement, along with a variety of policy and leadership skills,” wrote Chairwoman Beatty.

“In addition to his experience, he brings great passion for further strengthening the CBC’s top priorities moving forward. His knowledge and past work with many members and the Administration is a big asset,” the statement continued.

Prior to Evans working as a ranking Harris aide, Evans worked as the southern political director for the Biden for President campaign team ahead of moving over as political director for then-Senator Harris’ time on the presidential ticket.

Vincent Evans, Biden’s southern political director, and Joe Biden. Photo by Adam Schultz / Biden for President

Keeping in lockstep with his North Florida roots, Evans worked as a senior staff member for U.S. Congressman Al Lawson (D-FL) from 2017 to 2019.

The ties to the Sunshine State run deep as Evans previously spent time working in the Florida Senate and was a chief aide to the city commissioner in Tallahassee along with assisting federal and state political campaigns across the state.

Evans will take the place of the outgoing Kyle Anderson, who left last October and is now the senior vice president of the American 250 Foundation.

Sabrina Singh, deputy press secretary for Vice President Harris, shared glowing remarks for her former colleague as he ventures towards new horizons.

“Vince has been an invaluable member of our team. We are grateful for Vince’s service and dedication, and we look forward to working with him in his new role at the Congressional Black Caucus,” Singh told theGrio.

Vincent Evans, new executive director of the Congressional Black Caucus. (Photo: Robert Braggs)

Evans offered his own statement regarding the upcoming role and the work he’ll perform alongside Chairwoman Beatty and the CBC for the duration of her tenure.

“I am deeply honored to be named the Executive Director of the Congressional Black Caucus,” wrote Evans.

“I started my career in Washington working for a member of the CBC, so I know first-hand the tremendous leadership and impact this Caucus has in Congress and across the country. As we write the next chapter of the CBC story, I am excited for the opportunity to lend my experience and passion for supporting the collective vision of this storied Caucus,” the statement continued.

