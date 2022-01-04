Soulja Boy announces exit from music: ‘I’m an actor now’

The platinum-selling rapper said that his new show, 'Being Draco,' will launch January 21 on Revolt TV.

Soulja Boy is moving into a new field. The rapper took to social media to announce that he is going to be acting and potentially leaving the rap game behind.

The “Crank That” rapper jumped on his Instagram Live to reveal his new plans for 2022. One is that he has a new endeavor with Revolt TV. “2022, my new TV show coming out January 21 [with] Revolt TV, shout-out to P. Diddy,” Soulja Boy said.

He said that the new show’s title is Being Draco, but outside of the release date and network, Soulja Boy did not say what kind of show it’s going to be. Revolt TV has not formally announced the program as of yet.

The “Kiss Me Through the Phone” star also alluded that he may be leaving the music industry in the rearview mirror. “All I’m doing is a TV show and movies, I’m an actor now,” he said.

Soulja Boy’s previous TV experience beyond talk show performances and interviews is a three-season stint on popular VH1 reality show series Love and Hip-Hop: Hollywood.

Soulja Boy performs onstage during the 2019 BET Social Awards at Tyler Perry Studio on March 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

Soulja Boy has dipped his toe into different fields outside of rap before. Back in 2019, the rapper attempted to launch a video game console, but it never made it off the ground.

Soulja Boy also said on the session that he’s bringing a new outlook into the new year, vowing to end all his numerous beef with fellow rappers. “2022, we going into the year with all positive energy, you know what I’m saying, I ain’t got no beef with nobody. I ain’t got no smoke, no problems, no nothin’,” he said.

Over the years, Soulja Boy has had beef with several recording artists. Back in 2017, a boxing match between him and singer Chris Brown was put into motion with the aide of former boxing champ Floyd Mayweather Jr., as theGrio reported. The bout was ultimately canceled.

Soulja Boy attends Spotify “Best New Artist 2019” event at Hammer Museum on February 7, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Spotify)

Soulja Boy also publicly ridiculed Kanye West on numerous occasions, more recently due to the polarizing producer/rapper removing Soulja’s verse from his Grammy-nominated album, Donda. Like with Brown, Soulja wanted to fight West in the boxing ring, as theGrio reported.

However, things cooled down between them after West apologized in November.

In a bit of cryptic fate, Soulja Boy also spoke of beef he was having with Memphis rapper Young Dolph during an interview on The Breakfast Club that happened days before Dolph was gunned down in his hometown.

“Ain’t you then—a gettin’ shot at 100 times, n—a” Soulja said. “Go handle the n—as who shot at you first before you come at me, takin’ about you gonna see me. You ain’t gonna do sh-t to me, n—a!”

