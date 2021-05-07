HFPA approves sweeping diversity changes for Golden Globes group

"We remain dedicated to becoming a better organization and an example of diversity, transparency and accountability in the industry.”

A majority of the members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association have approved a wide-ranging proposal to radically change the Golden Globes group’s board.

Sources tell Variety that seventy-two members voted to approve the board’s plan on Thursday, with three members voting against it.

“Today’s overwhelming vote to reform the Association reaffirms our commitment to change,” HFPA president Ali Sar said in a statement. “That’s why we’ve already taken some action that will allow us to make swift progress. Because we understand the urgency and issue of transparency, we will be continuously updating the members as we move forward in making our organization more inclusive and diverse. Again, we understand that the hard work starts now. We remain dedicated to becoming a better organization and an example of diversity, transparency and accountability in the industry.”

As theGRIO previously reported, per Deadline, the HFPA on Monday announced plans to reform, explaining they want to reaffirm their “commitment to bringing Black and racially diverse members” into the organization. The adjustments are divided into five different “Foundational Pillars of Change” explained in a letter from the board members: Accountability, Membership, Inclusion, Good Governance, Ethics and Transparency. The letter dives deep into each pillar, detailing how they plan to make effective change under each section.

In a letter to board members earlier this week, the HFPA vowed to “admit at least 20 new members in 2021, with a specific focus on recruiting Black members and building an environment to allow for their success, and with a goal of increasing the membership by 50% over the next 18 months.”

The move comes after a year of intense scrutiny and controversy over the sizable number of Black snubs at the 20201 Golden Globes to the alarming discovery that the organization has zero Black members. After the awards show broadcast, TIMES UP blasted the HFPA and NBC, which broadcast the ceremony, for its response to the problems surrounding the HFPA.

Now, after loud demand from fellow industry members and fans alike, the Globes have finally announced their reforms. But Time’s Up and several top PR reps are not impressed with the latest attempts at reform and inclusion.

“The window-dressing platitudes adopted yesterday are neither the transformation that was promised nor what our creative community deserves,” Time’s Up president Tina Tchen said, as reported by Deadline. “Any organization or sponsors that set themselves up to pass judgment on our vibrant community of creators and talent must do better,” Tchen added (read the full Time’s Up statement below).

In an open letter accompanying the statement, Time’s Up noted that “what we have seen from the HFPA falls far short of what is required to transform the organization,” the advocacy group said. “Our community of vibrant creatives across all racial, ethnic, and gender backgrounds deserve better.”

According to Deadline, more than 100 global PR firms have expressed their concerns about the HFPA’s “timeline for change,” and warned that the 2022 Golden Globes could be axed.

“We have specific concerns about the timeline for change as the traditional 2022 awards calendar approaches, lest we face another Golden Globes awards cycle and show under the existing problematic HFPA structure,” the PR letter stated.

“The proposed September 1st deadline for hiring a Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer with no mention of a deadline for hiring the Chief Executive Officer, Chief Human Resources Officer and Chief Financial Officer makes it impossible for necessary changes to happen in time to impact the 2022 Golden Globes cycle,” they wrote. “In addition there has been no mention of the status of the HFPA’s General Counsel nor of the obvious need for a Chief Operating Officer. Lastly and more historically evidentiary, talent and content creators of color will not get a fair chance under this timeline.”

theGRIO’s Jared Alexander contributed to this report.

