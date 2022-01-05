Jill Scott responds to sex tape rumors after trending on Twitter

The singer simulated fellatio during a live performance in 2018, and video of the moment went viral.

Loading the player...

Jill Scott has reacted to rumors that she has an X-rated sex tape, and many of her fans are desperate to watch.

Black Twitter erupted into a frenzy Tuesday night when the singer became a trending topic over an alleged sex tape.

“Say word!?! I expect this energy when my new movies, albums and tv show drop. Ya’ll too much. #headedbacktowork #hydrate,” the songstress tweeted in response.

Singer Jill Scott attends the 2016 Soul Train Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on November 6, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

There is no evidence that the sex tape exists but that has not stopped Twitter sleuths from searching the platform for hours for a link to the clip.

One Twitter user wrote, “Jill Scott sex tape? Somebody link me please.”

Another said, “The way we’re all searching for this link among these tweets and finding a whole lotta nothing…”

A third added, “Y’all out here lying about something this important?”

Another person noted that they are “Waist deep in the comments,” and still there’s no link to the sex tape.

“Whoever started that Jill Scott rumor, count your days,” wrote one frustrated Twitter user.

A few users made clear that they are not feeling a Jill Scott sex tape, as one person tweeted, “Honestly this is worse than Jussie telling the world he was jumped at 3am outside of a subway restaurant in the middle of the winter for no reason.”

Say word!?! I expect this energy when my new movies, albums and tv show drop. Ya’ll too much. #headedbacktowork #hydrate pic.twitter.com/9uGO2PFhtK — ⭐Jill Scott⭐ (@missjillscott) January 5, 2022

In 2018, Scott simulated fellatio during a live performance, and video of the moment went viral, theGrio reported. Several fans objected to her using the microphone to showcase her “oral skills.” Scott addressed the critics and shared what people can expect from her live performances.

In related news, the Lifetime Network aired the first installment of its reboot of the popular 1980s series Highway To Heaven in November, with Scott playing the lead role of the angel, once played by the late Michael Landon.

“Hi. I sing/act out all kinds of stories. You should cum to my shows. After a Jill Scott show, most people get splendidly laid by whoever they came with?????? #iftheydontFitup #stopfrontinusuckdicktoo They also usually go on 2happier, more productive, focused, wealthy lives,” she said at the time.

“The production value was fantastic, and I absolutely loved the promptness,” Scott told theGrio. “I loved how effective the entire staff was from lighting to cameras. I just thought that was fantastic and I’m so glad that I had that experience because I’m going to take you wherever I go. That is now the bare minimum.”

It certainly wasn’t lost on Scott that she is a Black woman who is stepping into the role that was immortalized by a white man.

“When I realized that the majority of the cast was going to be Caucasian, it was very important to me that I didn’t come off as the Black savior come in to save everybody,” Scott said. “I did not want that. I needed Angela to be bigger, if you will, than her color.”

This article contains additional reporting from theGrio’s Matthew Allen.

Have you subscribed to theGrio podcasts “Dear Culture” or “Acting Up?” Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!