Porsha Williams’ cousin Storm accuses Dennis McKinley of sexual harassment

Storm took to Twitter after Sunday night's episode of 'Porsha's Family Matters,' which saw Williams and McKinley go head to head.

Just moments after Sunday night’s explosive episode of Porsha’s Family Matters, Dennis McKinley was accused of sexual harassment by the former Real Housewife’s cousin, Storm.

Porsha Williams is no longer on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, but her spin-off, Porsha’s Family Matters, is currently airing Sunday nights on Bravo. The series follows “Porsha and her family as she navigates life following her whirlwind romance and engagement to Simon Guobadia,” with her family members and ex-fiancé McKinley as part of the cast.

Storm and Dennis McKinley (Credit: Storm/Twitter and YouTube screenshot/Bravo)

During the series, McKinley has clashed with Williams’ cousin, Storm, who previously worked for him. In last night’s episode, McKinley revealed that Storm did not get fired, but quit her job and insisted he “did not threaten her.” After the episode aired, however, Storm took to social media with some serious allegations against McKinley.

Storm tweeted, “Dennis is pedophile . I was 18/19 back when I worked for him and sexual harassed me the enter time I worked in his establishments . I am a lesbian . We did not ever see each other outside of work & I have messages.” She added, “nobody want his fat a– #PorshasFamilyMatters.”

Dennis is pedophile . I was 18/19 back when I worked for him and sexual harassed me the enter time I worked in his establishments . I am a lesbian . We did not ever see each other outside of work & I have messages . Stop the 🧢 nobody want his fat ass #PorshasFamilyMatters — Stormy, ABSN-S (@Theylovestorm_) January 3, 2022

Dennis physical assaulted me in Mexico . I’ve been silent long enough. This man has sexually harassed me & now A grown ass 40+ year old man physically assaulted me in Mexico . I’m sick of it! #PorshasFamilyMatters pic.twitter.com/CNfdJ3KHkT — Stormy, ABSN-S (@Theylovestorm_) January 3, 2022

She then continued to tweet, including photos. “Dennis physical assaulted me in Mexico . I’ve been silent long enough. This man has sexually harassed me & now A grown a– 40+ year old man physically assaulted me in Mexico . I’m sick of it! #PorshasFamilyMatters.”

One fan wrote that McKinley should’ve gone to jail, to which she responded, “Girl … we tried .. I swear.” The next morning she wrote, “I know I’m telling the truth & that’s all I’m going to say.”

I know I’m telling the truth & that’s all I’m going to say. — Stormy, ABSN-S (@Theylovestorm_) January 3, 2022

Porsha Williams attends the 47th Annual People’s Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 07, 2021 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images,)

Sunday night’s episode ended with a pretty intense fight scene between Williams and McKinley, when Williams came to Storm’s defense after McKinley told her to “shut the f— up.” Williams immediately called security, saying she won’t sit at the table when he “tells her cousin to shut the f— up.” As McKinley got up to exit, the two began to argue with each other, with McKinley saying, “F— you, I don’t have to be here…you asked me to be here!”

A rep for McKinley did not immediately respond to theGrio‘s request for comment.

