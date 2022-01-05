LeToya Luckett, Kierra Sheard-Kelly star in Lifetime thriller ‘Line Sisters’

The film, also starring Drew Sidora and Ta'Rhonda Jones, finds four sorority sisters dealing with a dark secret coming back to haunt them.

Lifetime has dropped the trailer for its latest original movie, Line Sisters. The film stars LeToya Luckett and Kierra Sheard-Kelly in a suspense drama, premiering on Feb. 12. Drew Sidora and Ta’Rhonda Jones also star in the movie.

The film centers around four sorority sisters, Valerie (Luckett), Cassandra (Sheard-Kelly), Simona (Sidora), and Dominique (Jones) as they reunite in the Outer Banks of North Carolina for a Black Greek weekend celebration. Although the friends are bonded as members of the Alpha Beta Omega Sorority, Inc., they are also connected by a dark past.

The quartet’s sisterhood is also linked to the mysterious death of their dean of pledges 15 years earlier. While they arrive on the island to unwind and have fun, they are greeted by strange and dangerous incidents and encounters. In the trailer, they are accused and accosted by others on the island, while snakes and shadowy figures follow them.

The strange actions may stem from the deadly secret they’ve been keeping all this time and their bond may reach a breaking point as that secret threatens to come to light.

Luckett, a former member of Destiny’s Child, is coming off a stint on the OWN drama series Greenleaf. Sidora is best known for portraying T-Boz in VH1’s 2013 TLC biopic, CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story. Sheard-Kelly, the gospel singer and daughter of Clark Sister Karen Clark Sheard, recently appeared in VH1’s holiday film, Miracles Across 125th, starring and directed by Nick Cannon. Jones came into prominence for her role on Fox’s Empire.

Line Sisters is one of three original Lifetime Thrillers slated to premiere on the network at the top of 2022, as reported by Deadline.

The first film set to premiere is Single Black Female, starring Amber Riley, Raven Goodwin, and K. Michelle. The film finds Goodwin’s character Monica getting close with her new assistant Simone, played by Riley. However, Simone’s sweet exterior is a dark side and she attempts to take over Monica’s life.

The second film is Vanished: Searching for My Sister, starring Tatyana Ali, Jasmine Guy, and Anthony “Treach” Criss. Ali plays the dual role of twin sisters Jada and Kayla. When Kayla goes missing with Jada’s daughter, Jada disguises herself as her twin to find out what happened, leading her to get pulled into a world of drugs and deceit.

Both Line Sisters and Vanished: Searching for My Sister are produced by Big Dreams Entertainment. Line Sisters was written by Jasmin S. Greene and Scott Mullen, directed by Tailiah Breon, and is executive produced by D’Angela Proctor and Leslie Greif.

