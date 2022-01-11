Wendy Raquel Robinson and Hosea Chanchez talk ‘The Game’ reboot

EXCLUSIVE: Both actors say they bring their own life lessons and journeys to their characters

Fans have been eating up The Game reboot on Paramount+.TtheGrio sat down with Wendy Raquel Robinson and Hosea Chanchez to talk about the show’s return, how it felt to revisit their popular characters, and more.

The era of reboots continues with almost every show you can think of taking on new iterations, planning revivals or just doing straight-up sequels, we are truly in the era of nostalgia.

While we consider how lucky we are to reunite with beloved characters, the experience is even more powerful for the actors.

Getting to grow with characters is rare, but Robinson and Chanchez have gotten to do exactly that by starring in The Game since 2006, which after ending its run in 2015, recently came back in a second reboot via Paramount+.

Tasha Mack (Wendy Raquel Robinson), Malik Wright (Hosea Chanchez) in “The Game.” (Photo: Fernando Decillis/Paramount+)

Robinson had one word when first describing the return of The Game in 2021: “Insane.” She continued, “I would say, ‘What time is it? Game time…again!'”

Chanchez shared, “Being able to play Malik at 25, and then to reboot it in my 30s and then to reboot it again at 40…the truth is I can’t really articulate what its like to spend your career having the blessing of playing a character in his 20s, his 30s and his 40s.”

He added, “We don’t get the chance to do it in real time over the course of two decades. So for me, it’s one of the biggest, most huge blessings of my life to encounter this character at this age with all of the life knowledge that I’ve learned, not only on the set but in my real actual life as a Black man journeying through this earth.”

Robinson, after referring to Chanchez’s comments as a “mic drop” moment, concurred.

“I have never had an opportunity to dive into the different phases that a woman goes through, you know? What you didn’t see in the first inclination of The Game was how I actually raised Malik, and now I’m a mom all over again. But I’m a power mom, I’m a jet-setting mom, I’m a boss mom…it’s like wow, at the center of all of that, who is Tasha Mack?”

Hosea Chanchez and Wendy Raquel Robinson at the 2021 Soul Train Awards at The Apollo Theater on Nov. 20, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

As for what fans have to expect as the season continues, Mack reveals it is all about “second chances.” She continued, “You know, you can’t judge the car that you’re driving, you just get in and you ride it…it’s a reflection on what we’re going through in the world right now, without it being preachy or hitting the nail on the head.

Don’t get me wrong, there is still humor that will be there, but it’s coming from a very grounded and a very real place.”

New episodes of The Game air Thursdays on Paramount+.

