Tia Mowry on possible return to ‘The Game’ for reboot: ‘Never say never’

Interviewed while being honored at the Ebony Power 100, Mowry said a return to the show isn't out of the question.

Actress Tia Mowry told reporters this week that her return to hit series The Game is not out of the question.

The show is being rebooted on the streaming platform Paramount+, and Mowry initially shared that she would not be returning to the show. In a Tik Tok posted last month, the star responded, “Nope sorry,” to a “Questions I get asked all the time” video on the topic.

Actress Tia Mowry poses prettily at the 2021 Ebony Power 100 gala Saturday at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. (Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

But as she was interviewed earlier this week while being honored at the Ebony Power 100 event, Mowry indicated that she’s willing to keep the door open.

“You know what’s so funny? Never say never. I mean, as it stands for right now, we aren’t in any talks or communication about me coming back to the show,” Mowry told Entertainment Tonight. “I know it seems kind of weird, because I’m like, the only one, but you know, Melanie, I loved playing that character, and if everything works out, and if everything works out the way that it should, then who knows? I might be on the show.”

“And I will say this: If you guys want me on the show, continue to press, press, press the network, and we’ll see,” she added.

Most of the original cast of the hit show is returning for the reboot, including Wendy Raquel Robinson, Hosea Chanchez and Pooch Hall, who played Mowry’s on-screen husband, Derwin.

Fans of The Game were recently treated to a teaser trailer for the popular series, which will debut on its third network early next month.

As previously reported, the show will feature fan-favorite characters as well as new faces. Newcomers to The Game are Adriyan Rae as Brittany Pitts, who is Jason and Kelly Pitts’ daughter; Analisa Velez as Raquel Navarro, Brittany’s best friend; former NFL player Vaughn Hebron as undrafted free agent Jamison Fields, and Toby Sandeman, who will play Garret Evans, the fictional football league’s top star.

In a statement, Viacom said the new version will deal with hot-button topics that have moved to the forefront since the show’s last episode aired in 2015.

“Relocating from San Diego to Sin City, The Game returns with a mix of original cast and new players to offer a modern-day examination of Black culture through the prism of pro football,” officials said. “The team will tackle racism, sexism, classism and more as they fight for fame, fortune, respect and love — all while trying to maintain their souls as they each play The Game.“

The rebooted Game is scheduled to premiere its 10-episode season on Paramount+ on Thursday, Nov. 11. Mara Brock Akil, the show’s creator, remains executive producer, along with showrunner Devon Greggory, Salim Akil and the show’s original executive producers, Kelsey Grammer and Tom Russo of Grammnet NH Productions.

This article features original reporting from theGrio’s Tonya Pendleton.

