Michael B. Jordan surprises Lori Harvey with 25th birthday party

Jordan threw Harvey's birthday bash at Nobu Malibu, but he wasn't there. He's working on the third installment of the "Creed" franchise.

Lori Harvey was surprised with a 25th birthday bash by boyfriend Michael B. Jordan on Monday.

In a series of Instagram Story posts that have since expired, but were captured by People magazine, Harvey shared footage of herself walking into a large room at Nobu Malibu decorated with white floral arrangements and a large balloon bouquet reading “25.” In the post, she wrote, “Thank you for my surprise party baby @michaelbjordan.”

In another post, Harvey shared her reaction to hearing “Surprise!” shouted by her family and friends.

Page Six is reporting that while Jordan threw the party for Harvey, he was not in attendance. The 34-year-old actor is reportedly deep in his work on the third installment of the Creed film series, which will mark his directorial debut.

The model-entrepreneur’s birthday is Jan. 13, but she celebrated early with friends who she called her “sisters,” R&B singer Normani and actress Ryan Destiny, who also celebrated a birthday this week.

Harvey and Jordan made their relationship public last January. In April, he said being with Harvey marked his first time being so open about his private life. “I’m still private, and I want to protect that, but it just felt like it was a moment of just wanting to put it out there and move on,” he said at the time. “I am extremely happy.”

At the start of the new year, the couple shared several photos of themselves celebrating the occasion with a post on Harvey’s Instagram page, where she wrote: “Happy New Year (with a black heart and champagne toast emojis).”

Harvey is the founder of SKN by LH, a cruelty-free, vegan skincare line that features cleansers, toners, serums and more. She told Vogue the line was inspired by her own skin-care journey.

“I have rosacea and would struggle to find the right products to use,” Harvey said. “Then I got into modeling, and between shoots and backstage at runway shows, you have so much makeup being put on your face. My skin was constantly going through it. So after using, like, 20 different products on my face at one time, I felt like there had to be a simpler way for me to get my skin looking the way I wanted it to.”

