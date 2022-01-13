‘Love is Blind’ returns for season 2: ‘The pods are officially open’

The reality TV series returns two years after its debut, which featured Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton

Two years after it took the world by storm, Love is Blind is officially coming back to Netflix for a second season.

In February of 2020, just weeks before the world was thrust into a global pandemic, Netflix dropped a reality TV series that had everyone talking. Dipping their toes into the reality dating competition genre, Love is Blind was a hit for the streamer, with millions of fans streaming the series, which saw people date each other from separate pods, unable to physically see their partners for weeks.

As they continued to date, the couples could only leave their respective pods once they become engaged.

Love Is Blind S2. (Credit: Netflix)

The second season will debut in February, with Nick and Vanessa Lachey returning as hosts.

“Singles who want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like, have signed up for a less conventional approach to modern dating in Chicago where they hope to meet the person they want to spend the rest of their lives with…without ever having seen them,” the official season two description details.

“With no distractions from the outside world, the singles talk to a stream of potential love interests and when a meaningful connection is made, they propose and then lay their eyes on their fiancé for the first time. Engaged and back in the real world, as the couples plan their wedding day, they will quickly discover whether they can turn their emotional connection into a physical one before the fast-approaching ceremony.”

Nick Lachey and Vanessa Minnillo-Lachey (Credit: Netflix)

The official teaser trailer brings the audience right back to those pods, with Vanessa announcing, “The pods are officially open!” One woman says in the clip, “The whole point is about finding out who we are as people.” A man then shares, “we’re getting to know someone’s heart before anything else.”

One of the biggest surprises of Love is Blind’s first season was the romance between Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton, who are still together. In March 2020 the couple opened up to theGrio about falling in love and how they were adjusting to their newfound fame from the reality series.

Lauren shared at the time, “The main shift is getting used to people recognizing us and coming up to us in the streets. We love the perks. Free clothes, meals. It has been all love and it’s like we have our own hive because when someone says something negative our supporters go after them.”

Love is Blind starts Feb. 11, with new episodes airing on Fridays. Check out the official teaser trailer from the second season below:

