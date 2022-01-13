‘Real Housewives of Miami’ stars Guerdy Abraira and Kiki Barth on joining the franchise and more

EXCLUSIVE: The new additions to the franchise gush about all things "Housewives."

In case you missed it, The Real Housewives of Miami has come back eight years after ending on Bravo, this time with some new faces and refreshing representation.

The Real Housewives of Miami has always been one of the more diverse editions of the popular franchise. Long before the recent years of Real Housewives, which has seen the program finally add some people of color into the mix, The Real Housewives of Miami was primarily focused on a Latina group in the city.

This new iteration continues the trend by bringing back some of the OGs including Larsa Pippen, Alexia Echevarria and more, but also adds some brand new housewives into the mix. Enter housewife Guerdy Abraira and Kiki Barth, a “friend of” cast member. The two smart, glamorous and exciting Haitian women are bringing their own perspectives to the series.

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI — “¡Bienvenidos! Same Beaches, New Shade” Episode 401 — Pictured in this screen grab: Guerdy Abraira — (Photo by: Peacock)

Having both been fans of the franchise, Abraira and Barth both opened up to theGrio about the biggest differences between watching Real Housewives from home, to actually being part of the process. The biggest surprise for Abraira was how they are truly able to just “be who they are,” stressing that the show is “not staged at all.” “Once you walk in, you’re in the lion’s den…it’s reality!” she said.

Barth was surprised by the drama that came with being in the show: “I was not expecting so much drama, but it happens and it’s all real!” she said.

While the show brings drama, it also comes with a massive platform and fanbase, something that is not lost on either of the women.

“For me, to be honest, it’s such an amazing platform,” Abraira shared. “I’m sure it will have its ups and I’m sure it will have its downs, but if anything sticks, its like, ‘Wow, I’m a girl who can speak English, who thought I couldn’t and I did.'”

“It’s being the ambassador of the impossible, so to speak. Me and Kiki are both Haitian, and the fact that we were able to come from a country who needs so much help…we are Haitian by blood and that resiliency shows itself big time in the show.”

“You know there are going to be little kids coming here too, looking up and saying, ‘If Kiki and Guerdy can do this, we can do it too,'” Barth said. “The little ones will be able to see how far we’ve come from.”

Of course, the Real Housewives franchise has a vast amount of iconic talent to choose from. When asked who, from any city, they’d want to be on a show with, they both had the same answer: Garcelle Beauvais. An accomplished Hollywood actress and Haitian herself, Beauvais has made quite the splash on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI — “Painted with Pride” Episode 403 — Pictured in this screengrab: (l-r) Kiki Barth, Marysol Patton — (Photo by: Peacock)

“Garcelle, Garcelle, Garcelle, honey…it would be such an honor,” Abraira gushed. Barth agreed, saying she loves Garcelle and how The Real host is “classy and elegant,” while also throwing another name in the ring: Mia Thornton from The Real Housewives of Potomac.

“I love how she’s just raw…she doesn’t care and she’s like an open book,” Barth explained.

New episodes of The Real Housewives of Miami drop Thursdays on Peacock.

