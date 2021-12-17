5 reasons to watch ‘The Real Housewives of Miami’ on Peacock

The series returns after being off the air for 8 years

Loading the player...

Years after coming to an end, The Real Housewives of Miami (RHOM) is back — this time on Peacock. The show is as good as ever and filled with fashion, laughs, and all of the drama.

Back in 2013, The original iteration of RHOM ended its three-season run on Bravo. Now, the massive Real Housewives franchise is back for Season 4 and bigger than ever on NBC’s new streaming service, Peacock.

Here are the top 5 reasons you should be watching this returning Housewives franchise:

Photo Credit via YouTube: The Real Housewives of Miami | New Season | Official Trailer | Peacock Original

A Killer Cast

Truly mixing “the old with the new,” the current cast of RHOM features original housewives mixed with some new faces. Returning from the original series are Larsa Pippen, Alexia Echevarria and Lisa Hochstein, along with newbies Julia Lemigova, Guerdy Abraira and Dr. Nicole Martin. Other OGs are still making appearances, however, with Adriana de Moura and Marysol Patton showing up as “friends of the housewives.”

Viewers will certainly remember Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of NBA star Scottie Pippen. In the premiere, Larsa opens up about their split.

“People assume when you’re married to an NBA player you’re shopping all day, you’re getting your nails done all day. With Scottie, my job was to support him and his career and to do everything for our family. It wasn’t for like one year, or two years, it was for 21 f—– years!”

All Eyes on Guerdy Abraira

One castmember theGrio has its eyes on is Abraira, who is brand new to the franchise. Born in Haiti and raised in Paris (and eventually Miami), the new housewife enters the series with some major credentials.

Abraira developed Guerdy Design, and was named one of the top event planners in the world in 2020 by Harper’s Bazaar.

The premiere takes viewers right into her busy schedule and world, as she works hard to plan Echevarria’s upcoming wedding. “Everybody knows Guerdy in Miami,” she shares in the episode.

First LGBT Couple

Lemigova is the first openly gay housewife to debut on the series since it premiered with The Real Housewives of Orange County in 2006. Lemigova is married to former tennis superstar Martina Navratilova.

In a statement to NBC News, Lemigova said, “What I am happy to be is a spokesperson for myself and my family and hope that as a family we represent our LGBTQ community well.”

Drama, Drama, Drama

Of course it wouldn’t be Real Housewives if there wasn’t plenty of drama for viewers to tap into.

Going by the premiere and the trailer, it looks like Pippen is at the center of the tension within the group. Adriana tells her in the trailer, “You left this group of women, come back with a butt as big as Kim Kardashian‘s, trying to become the new Kim Kardashian, which you’re never going to be.”

No Cable Necessary

Just like the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip special series, this show is on Peacock, which means no waiting for a specific air time or setting that DVR. New episodes of RHOM drop on the streaming service every Thursday, with the first two episodes already out and ready to binge now.

Have you subscribed to theGrio podcasts “Dear Culture” or “Acting Up?” Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!