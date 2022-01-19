Cardi B to cover funeral costs for victims of Bronx fire

The Grammy-winner, along with the Mayor's Fund, are contributing funds to alleviate funeral expenses for 17 people who died in a Bronx apartment building fire Jan. 9.

Cardi B has stepped up to help the victims of the Bronx fire.

The Grammy-winning rapper teamed up with the Bronx Fire Relief Fund to assist with the costs of the funerals and burials for the 17 people who perished. The Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City will ensure all families are accounted for and their final wishes carried out.

Per Muslim tradition, the bodies of the deceased must be washed, shrouded and buried within three days of death. Fifteen of the fire victims, who were mostly West African immigrants from the Gambia, have already had funeral services. Two children, also Muslim from Mali, had their services last week as well.

Monies donated by Cardi B, the mayor’s office and via private funding like GoFundMe and the American Red Cross will likely be used for costs associated with the funerals and burials as some victims will be buried in their home countries.

“I cannot begin to imagine the pain and anguish that the families of the victims are experiencing, but I hope that not having to worry about the costs associated with burying their loved ones will help as they move forward and heal,” Cardi told TMZ.

On Jan. 9, a fire in a 120-unit Bronx high-rise apartment building killed 17 residents, including eight children, as theGrio reported. The fire was caused by an electric space heater that malfunctioned, exacerbated by the apartment’s door being left open. In most high-rises, doors are supposed to close automatically even when left open for the express purpose of containing a fire.

Before the blaze, the building was flooded with two dozen safety citations, violations, and tenant complaints, including a lack of heat, per a New York Post report.

There were also complaints about faulty smoke detectors, rodent infestation, broken pipes and exposed wiring, according to Bloomberg.

A person walks past an apartment building that suffered the city’s deadliest fire in three decades, in the Bronx, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Cardi, a Bronx native, said she was moved to assist the families by a combination of factors.

“I’m extremely proud to be from the Bronx and I have lots of family and friends who live and work there still,” Cardi said in a statement. “So, when I heard about the fire and all of the victims, I knew I needed to do something to help.”

The “Up” rapper wasn’t alone in her philanthropy: The Bronx Fire Relief Fund received thousands of grassroots donations, including ones from local businesses.

Fat Joe, also a Bronx native, joined in the cause as well. The platinum-selling rap star helped spearhead a campaign that raised over $1 million in donations for The Mayor’s Fund, not only for the families of the deceased but for those that have been displaced from their homes, as reported by PIX11.

“We’re just trying to help the people,” Fat Joe said. “People are homeless … they don’t know how to pay their bills, it’s cold in New York. And so our hearts pour out.”

Joe said Jay-Z and DJ Khaled made major contributions as well.

