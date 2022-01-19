NeNe Leakes ‘absolutely open’ to marriage again: Report

Husband Gregg Leakes died in September. His widow has said "he wanted me to move on with my life" — and it's clear that she has.

Loading the player...

Real Housewives of Atlanta alumna NeNe Leakes is reportedly open to getting married again after being widowed last year when her longtime husband, Gregg Leakes, died of colon cancer.

An anonymous source is telling People magazine the 54-year-old reality star and entrepreneur is “really happy and in a great place as she begins this next chapter of her life” in the wake of Gregg’s death.

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” alumna NeNe Leakes has reportedly remained open to discovering new love while mourning her longtime husband, Gregg. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

Leakes is currently dating fashion designer Nyonisela Sioh, and their relationship seems to be going well. “Nene is totally into him,” the source said. “He’s wining and dining her. They’re very much already in love.”

Sioh and Leakes were first spotted dancing at her 54th birthday party at her social club — The Linnethia Lounge, in metro Atlanta.

“She’s been leaning heavily on her girlfriends these last few months, and when she’s not with Nyonisela, she’s with them, whether it’s in Atlanta or other places,” the anonymous source told People. “She really hasn’t been alone much.”

Gregg Leakes died in September, and his widow has said “he wanted me to move on with my life.”

“The last five days before his passing was really beautiful,” NeNe Leakes said last year. “All of his children were there. His best friends were there. Our closest friends were there. We all sat with him around the clock.”

“I will love Gregg forever & ever!” she told The Shade Room in a December interview. “Grieving is hard! Even harder & depressing alone. Gregg and I had a very tearful conversation before his passing. His words to me were ‘be happy, keep smiling and he who finds you, has found a good one.'”

In a recent Instagram story, she shared photos of herself and Sioh, writing: “The way you love on me & take care of me…grateful!”

Another insider tipped People about the couple, saying, “It’s still very new, but she’s almost like a teenager with him, just light and giggly and feeling those new relationship butterflies.”

“It was obviously very hard for NeNe after Gregg’s death, but she had been his caretaker for so long, she really lost what it was like to have a partner who prioritizes you,” the insider added. “Nyonisela treats her like a queen. He’s constantly fawning over her, showering her with compliments and putting her needs first. She couldn’t have found a better guy to be with after her loss.”

Have you subscribed to the Grio podcasts “Dear Culture” or “Acting Up?” Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio today!