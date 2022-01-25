GLAAD, Recording Academy team up to promote more inclusion in music industry

Recording Academy and LGBTQ+ advocacy group announce list of initiatives to help with diversity.

The Recording Academy is partnering with GLAAD for new initiatives that help foster inclusion in the music industry, according to a press release. The Academy also donated $150,000 to the activist organization as part of the effort.

GLAAD, the world’s largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ+) media advocacy organization, will be working with the Recording Academy to help diversity the music business in several ways and projects.

Included as part of the initiatives, the two organizations will post articles and profiles of LGBTQ+ music artists on their social media platforms as well as their respective websites, GLAAD.org and GRAMMY.com.

The Recording Academy will also play a big part in supporting the 33rd annual GLAAD Media Awards, in both Los Angeles April 2, and again in New York City May 6.

Recording Academy elected leaders and staff will also take part in LGBTQ+-focused Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) training sessions, hosted by the GLAAD Media Institute. The Recording Academy also plans to conduct a DEI speakers series throughout 2022 with key GLAAD executives participating.

Sarah Kate Ellis, GLAAD President and CEO, believes this partnership with have a long term effect on the LGBTQ+ community.

“The music industry is one of the most powerful avenues for bringing cultural conversations around diversity and inclusion to the forefront,” Ellis said. “Our new partnership with the Recording Academy will shape the future of LGBTQ+ inclusion in music and uplift underrepresented voices within the industry who have been overlooked for far too long.”

Tammy Hurt, Recording Academy Board of Trustees Chair, says that the academy has been championing the LGBTQ+ community already and is happy to be increasing its efforts.

“We’re thrilled to double-down on our commitment to LGBTQ+ inclusion in partnership with GLAAD to inspire a culture of belonging and respect within the music industry,” Hurt said. “This partnership embodies our joint commitment to accelerate progress for LGBTQ+ voices and ensure that the music community is representative of the many diverse artists who contribute to and call this industry home.”

Lil Nas X poses in the press room during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards on Jan. 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

After the Recording Academy announced the Grammy nominations list, GLAAD was pleased to see how many LGBTQ+ artists were represented. Lil Nas X received five nominations, including Album of the Year for his full-length debut, Montero. The album’s title track, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” is nominated for Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Music Video.

Other LGBTQ+ artists up for Grammys in 2022 are Brandi Carlile, Lady Gaga, Japanese Breakfast, and Arlo Parks. Along with Lil Nas X, all of them have nominations in the General Field categories. Both Carlile and Gaga join Lil Nas X in the Record of the Year category for “Right On Time” and “I Get A Kick Out Of You,” respectively. Gaga is also up for Album of the Year for her duets album, Love For Sale, with legendary crooner Tony Bennett.

Carlile has two entries in the Song of the Year category with “Right On Time,” and her duet with Alicia Keys, “A Beautiful Noise.” Both Japanese Breakfast and Parks are up for Best New Artist.

