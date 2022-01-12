2022 SAG nominations: Black talent in TV largely absent

Cynthia Erivo's turn as Aretha Franklin in 'Genuis: Aretha' is the only nomination for a Black actor in 30 slots for TV

The 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations are here, and the nominations in television categories have shut out much of this year’s Black talent.

Cynthia Erivo attends the “Twenties” Season Two Screening on Oct. 11, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)

Despite acclaimed performances from shows like The Underground Railroad, Insecure, Lupin, In Treatment and more, there is only one Black actor nominated for a performance on television in this year’s SAG nominations: Cynthia Erivo, who played Aretha Franklin in Genius: Aretha, for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series.

Despite about 30 slots for television performance nominations, only one Black actor snagged one.

Black talent is present in some of the film categories, however. Fresh off their Golden Globes wins, Will Smith and Ariana DeBose snagged nominations for their roles in King Richard and West Side Story, respectively.

Denzel Washington was nominated for The Tragedy of Macbeth, Ruth Negga for her role in Passing, and Jennifer Hudson for her performance as Aretha Franklin in Respect.

Check out the full nominations list below:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus)

Oscar Isaac (Scenes From a Marriage)

Michael Keaton (Dopesick)

Ewan McGregor (Halston)

Evan Peters (Mare of Easttown)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha)

Margaret Qualley (Maid)

Jean Smart (Mare of Easttown)

Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Sandra Oh (The Chair)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

The Great (Hulu)

Hacks (HBO Max)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox (Succession)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Lee Jung-Jae (Squid Game)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game)

Elizabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

The Morning Show (Apple TV Plus)

Squid Game (Netflix)

Succession (HBO)

Yellowstone (Paramount Network)

Ariana DeBose attends Disney Studios’ premiere of “West Side Story” at El Capitan Theatre on Dec. 7, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Caitríona Balfe (Belfast)

Cate Blanchett (Nightmare Alley)

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)

Ruth Negga (Passing)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Ben Affleck (The Tender Bar)

Bradley Cooper (Licorice Pizza)

Troy Kotsur (CODA)

Jared Leto (House of Gucci)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)

Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)

Lady Gaga (House of Gucci)

Jennifer Hudson (Respect)

Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)

Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)

Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick … Boom!)

Will Smith (King Richard)

Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Belfast (Focus Features)

CODA (Apple Original Films)

Don’t Look Up (Netflix)

House of Gucci (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

King Richard (Warner Bros)

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Black Widow

Dune

The Matrix Resurrections

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

Cobra Kai

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Loki

Mare of Easttown

Squid Game

