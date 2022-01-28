Chris Brown sued for allegedly drugging, raping woman on yacht

The unidentified woman is seeking $20 million in damages in the lawsuit against Brown

Loading the player...

Chris Brown is facing a lawsuit stemming from a sexual assault accusation. The Grammy-winning singer is being sued for $20 million, according to Rolling Stone.

As per the complaint, the party suing Brown, a woman identified as Jane Doe, is a recording artist and professional choreographer. She alleges that Brown assaulted her while on a yacht after she was invited there by an unidentified male friend while she was in Miami on a visit.

Singer Chris Brown attends the iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Forum on April 3, 2016 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

She was having a conversation on FaceTime with the friend, who invited her and another friend to the yacht, when she claimed that Brown took the phone from her friend and started speaking to her, telling her that “he had heard about her music and urged her to head over to Diddy’s home on Star Island as soon as possible.”

From there, the complaint went on to say that Doe, on Dec. 30, went to the yacht, docked at Sean “Diddy” Comb’s Star Island home, where she met Brown. The “Loyal” singer offered her a mixed drink from the kitchen, which he gave her in a cup and “offered her tips about starting a career in the music industry.”

(Photo by Kris Connor/Getty Images)

It was at that point that Doe alleges that Brown gave her a second drink and she became “disoriented, physically unstable,” slipping in and out of consciousness. Then, she says that Brown took her into a bedroom on the yacht, stopped her from leaving, and raped her.

Doe says that Brown ejaculated inside of her, contacted her the following day to tell her to take a Plan B pill. Doe admitted that she, indeed, took Plan B, as reported by TMZ. Ariel Mitchell and George Vrabeck, Doe’s lawyers, state that Doe was too embarrassed to report the alleged rape to authorities at the time of the incident.

“My partner and I want to ensure all parties are held accountable so that we may begin to eradicate this behavior from our society,” Mitchell said.

Brown has responded to the allegations on his Instagram Story on Thursday, posting, “I hope y’all see this pattern of [cap]. Whenever I’m releasing music or projects, ‘THEY’ try to pull some real bullsh-t.”

This is the latest incident involving Brown and allegations of violence against women. In January 2019, Brown was arrested and charged with aggravated rape and drug violations by an unidentified woman at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Paris, theGrio reported. He was eventually released and no charges were filed against him.

Have you subscribed to theGrio podcasts “Dear Culture” or “Acting Up?” Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today! And a Black Podcast Network coming soon!