Drake, The Weeknd, Silk Sonic among nominees for 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards
The ninth annual award show will air on Fox on March 22 at 8 pm EST.
Nominees have been announced for the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards. The ceremony is taking place March 22 and will be broadcast on Fox at 8 p.m. EST.
The show is dedicated to celebrating the year’s most-played songs and artists on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app. Lil Nas X, The Weeknd, Silk Sonic, SZA, and Drake are among those nominated for awards.
Drake, The Weeknd, and Lil Nas X are all up for Best Male Artist of the Year. Competing for the coveted Song of the Year category are Silk Sonic’s “Leave the Door Open,” Doja Cat and SZA’s “Kiss Me More,” Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” and Justin Bieber’s “Peaches,” featuring Giveon and Daniel Caesar. Giveon is also up for Best New Artist.
This year, fans will be able to vote for winners in categories that include Best Fan Army, Best Lyrics, Best Cover Song, Best Music Video, TikTok Bop of the Year. New categories are TikTok Songwriter of the Year and Best Comeback Album.
Fan voting will run from Jan. 27 to Mar. 15 at 11:59 pm PST. Fans can vote both on the iHeartRadio site or on Twitter, using nominee and category hashtags.
Below is a partial list of nominees. For the full list, visit the iHeart website.
Song of the Year:
“Bad Habits” – Ed Sheeran
“drivers license” – Olivia Rodrigo
“Easy On Me” – Adele
“Kiss Me More” – Doja Cat featuring SZA
“Leave The Door Open” – Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
“Levitating” – Dua Lipa
“MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” – Lil Nas X
“Peaches” – Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
“positions” – Ariana Grande
“Stay” – The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
Female Artist of the Year:
Ariana Grande
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
Male Artist of the Year:
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd
Best Duo/Group of the Year:
AJR
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
BTS
Dan + Shay
Maroon 5
Best Collaboration:
“Best Friend” – Saweetie featuring Doja Cat
“If I Didn’t Love You” – Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood
“Kiss Me More” – Doja Cat featuring SZA
“Peaches” – Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
“Stay” – The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
Best New Pop Artist:
Giveon
Måneskin
Olivia Rodrigo
Tate McRae
The Kid LAROI
Best New Alternative Artist:
Cannons
Clairo
girl in red
Måneskin
WILLOW
Dance Song of the Year:
“BED” – Joel Corry, RAYE, David Guetta
“Do It To It” – ACRAZE featuring Cherish
“Heartbreak Anthem” – Galantis, David Guetta, Little Mix
“Love Tonight” – Shouse
“You” – Regard featuring Troye Sivan & Tate McRae
Hip-Hop Song of the Year:
“Essence” – WizKid featuring Tems
“Time Today” – Moneybagg Yo
“Up” – Cardi B
“Way 2 Sexy” – Drake featuring Future & Young Thug
“What You Know Bout Love” – Pop Smoke
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:
Drake
Lil Baby
Megan Thee Stallion
Moneybagg Yo
Pop Smoke
Best New Hip-Hop Artist:
BIA
Coi Leray
Lil Tjay
Pooh Shiesty
Yung Bleu
R&B Song of the Year:
“Damage” – H.E.R.
“Good Days” – SZA
“Heartbreak Anniversary” – Giveon
“Leave The Door Open” – Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
“Pick Up Your Feelings” – Jazmine Sullivan
R&B Artist of the Year:
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
Giveon
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan
Tank
Best New R&B Artist:
Chlöe
Giveon
Tone Stith
VanJess
Vedo
Latin Song of the Year:
“BICHOTA” – KAROL G
“In Da Getto” – J Balvin & Skrillex
“Pepas” – Farruko
“Todo De Ti” – Rauw Alejandro
“Yonaguni” – Bad Bunny
Latin Artist of the Year:
Bad Bunny
Camilo
Farruko
KAROL G
Rauw Alejandro
Best New Latin Artist:
Eslabon Armado
Grupo Firme
Maria Becerra
Nicki Nicole
Tokischa
Best Lyrics: *Socially Voted Category
“All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)” – Taylor Swift
“Bad Habits” – Ed Sheeran
“deja vu” – Olivia Rodrigo
“drivers license” – Olivia Rodrigo
“Easy On Me” – Adele
“Happier Than Ever” – Billie Eilish
“Heat Waves” – Glass Animals
“Leave The Door Open” – Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
“MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” – Lil Nas X
“Your Power” – Billie Eilish
Best Cover Song: *Socially Voted Category
“Fix You” (Coldplay) – Kacey Musgraves
“good 4 u” (Olivia Rodrigo) – Camila Cabello
“Happier Than Ever” (Billie Eilish) – Shawn Mendes
“Heather” (Conan Gray) – Tate McRae
“I’m Still Standing” (Elton John) – Demi Lovato
“Jolene” (Dolly Parton) – Lil Nas X
“Nothing Else Matters” (Metallica) – Miley Cyrus
Best Music Video: *Socially Voted Category
“Bad Habits” – Ed Sheeran
“Build a B*tch” – Bella Poarch
“Butter” – BTS
“drivers license” – Olivia Rodrigo
“Kiss Me More” – Doja Cat featuring Sza
“Leave The Door Open” – Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
“MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” – Lil Nas X
“Peaches” – Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar, Giveon
“Save Your Tears” – The Weeknd
“Stay” – The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
TikTok Bop of the Year: *Socially Voted Category
“Beggin’” – Måneskin
“good 4 u” – Olivia Rodrigo
“Just For Me” – PinkPantheress
“Kiss Me More” – Doja Cat featuring SZA
“MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” – Lil Nas X
“Stay” – The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
“Thot Sh*t” – Megan Thee Stallion
“TWINNEM” – Coi Leray
“Up” – Cardi B
“Woman” – Doja Cat
Best Comeback Album (New Category): *Socially Voted Category
30 – Adele
Certified Lover Boy – Drake
Medicine At Midnight – Foo Fighters
Solar Power – Lorde
Star-Crossed – Kacey Musgraves
Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night – Bleachers
Voyage – ABBA
