Drake, The Weeknd, Silk Sonic among nominees for 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards

The ninth annual award show will air on Fox on March 22 at 8 pm EST.

Nominees have been announced for the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards. The ceremony is taking place March 22 and will be broadcast on Fox at 8 p.m. EST.

The show is dedicated to celebrating the year’s most-played songs and artists on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app. Lil Nas X, The Weeknd, Silk Sonic, SZA, and Drake are among those nominated for awards.

Drake, The Weeknd, and Lil Nas X are all up for Best Male Artist of the Year. Competing for the coveted Song of the Year category are Silk Sonic’s “Leave the Door Open,” Doja Cat and SZA’s “Kiss Me More,” Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” and Justin Bieber’s “Peaches,” featuring Giveon and Daniel Caesar. Giveon is also up for Best New Artist.

Host Drake speaks on stage during the 2017 NBA Awards Live On TNT on June 26, 2017 in New York City. 27111_001 (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for TNT )

This year, fans will be able to vote for winners in categories that include Best Fan Army, Best Lyrics, Best Cover Song, Best Music Video, TikTok Bop of the Year. New categories are TikTok Songwriter of the Year and Best Comeback Album.

Fan voting will run from Jan. 27 to Mar. 15 at 11:59 pm PST. Fans can vote both on the iHeartRadio site or on Twitter, using nominee and category hashtags.

Below is a partial list of nominees. For the full list, visit the iHeart website.

Song of the Year:

“Bad Habits” – Ed Sheeran

“drivers license” – Olivia Rodrigo

“Easy On Me” – Adele

“Kiss Me More” – Doja Cat featuring SZA

“Leave The Door Open” – Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

“Levitating” – Dua Lipa

“MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” – Lil Nas X

“Peaches” – Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

“positions” – Ariana Grande

“Stay” – The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

Female Artist of the Year:

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Male Artist of the Year:

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

Best Duo/Group of the Year:

AJR

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

BTS

Dan + Shay

Maroon 5

Best Collaboration:

“Best Friend” – Saweetie featuring Doja Cat

“If I Didn’t Love You” – Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood

“Kiss Me More” – Doja Cat featuring SZA

“Peaches” – Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

“Stay” – The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

Best New Pop Artist:

Giveon

Måneskin

Olivia Rodrigo

Tate McRae

The Kid LAROI

Best New Alternative Artist:

Cannons

Clairo

girl in red

Måneskin

WILLOW

Dance Song of the Year:

“BED” – Joel Corry, RAYE, David Guetta

“Do It To It” – ACRAZE featuring Cherish

“Heartbreak Anthem” – Galantis, David Guetta, Little Mix

“Love Tonight” – Shouse

“You” – Regard featuring Troye Sivan & Tate McRae

Hip-Hop Song of the Year:

“Essence” – WizKid featuring Tems

“Time Today” – Moneybagg Yo

“Up” – Cardi B

“Way 2 Sexy” – Drake featuring Future & Young Thug

“What You Know Bout Love” – Pop Smoke

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:

Drake

Lil Baby

Megan Thee Stallion

Moneybagg Yo

Pop Smoke

Best New Hip-Hop Artist:

BIA

Coi Leray

Lil Tjay

Pooh Shiesty

Yung Bleu

R&B Song of the Year:

“Damage” – H.E.R.

“Good Days” – SZA

“Heartbreak Anniversary” – Giveon

“Leave The Door Open” – Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

“Pick Up Your Feelings” – Jazmine Sullivan

R&B Artist of the Year:

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

Giveon

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan

Tank

Best New R&B Artist:

Chlöe

Giveon

Tone Stith

VanJess

Vedo

Latin Song of the Year:

“BICHOTA” – KAROL G

“In Da Getto” – J Balvin & Skrillex

“Pepas” – Farruko

“Todo De Ti” – Rauw Alejandro

“Yonaguni” – Bad Bunny

Latin Artist of the Year:

Bad Bunny

Camilo

Farruko

KAROL G

Rauw Alejandro

Best New Latin Artist:

Eslabon Armado

Grupo Firme

Maria Becerra

Nicki Nicole

Tokischa

Best Lyrics: *Socially Voted Category

“All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)” – Taylor Swift

“Bad Habits” – Ed Sheeran

“deja vu” – Olivia Rodrigo

“drivers license” – Olivia Rodrigo

“Easy On Me” – Adele

“Happier Than Ever” – Billie Eilish

“Heat Waves” – Glass Animals

“Leave The Door Open” – Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

“MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” – Lil Nas X

“Your Power” – Billie Eilish

Best Cover Song: *Socially Voted Category

“Fix You” (Coldplay) – Kacey Musgraves

“good 4 u” (Olivia Rodrigo) – Camila Cabello

“Happier Than Ever” (Billie Eilish) – Shawn Mendes

“Heather” (Conan Gray) – Tate McRae

“I’m Still Standing” (Elton John) – Demi Lovato

“Jolene” (Dolly Parton) – Lil Nas X

“Nothing Else Matters” (Metallica) – Miley Cyrus

Best Music Video: *Socially Voted Category

“Bad Habits” – Ed Sheeran

“Build a B*tch” – Bella Poarch

“Butter” – BTS

“drivers license” – Olivia Rodrigo

“Kiss Me More” – Doja Cat featuring Sza

“Leave The Door Open” – Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

“MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” – Lil Nas X

“Peaches” – Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar, Giveon

“Save Your Tears” – The Weeknd

“Stay” – The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

TikTok Bop of the Year: *Socially Voted Category

“Beggin’” – Måneskin

“good 4 u” – Olivia Rodrigo

“Just For Me” – PinkPantheress

“Kiss Me More” – Doja Cat featuring SZA

“MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” – Lil Nas X

“Stay” – The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

“Thot Sh*t” – Megan Thee Stallion

“TWINNEM” – Coi Leray

“Up” – Cardi B

“Woman” – Doja Cat

Best Comeback Album (New Category): *Socially Voted Category

30 – Adele

Certified Lover Boy – Drake

Medicine At Midnight – Foo Fighters

Solar Power – Lorde

Star-Crossed – Kacey Musgraves

Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night – Bleachers

Voyage – ABBA

