Snoop Dogg blasts Uber Eats driver for not delivering food

"Punk motherf*cker—where my food at," said the legendary rapper on Instagram after his Uber Eats driver stopped responding to him.

Snoop Dogg called out his Uber Eats driver for not delivering his food because he doesn’t live in a “safe place.”

In the video posted on his Instagram on Friday, Snoop is seen scrolling through his messages with the driver, who said he arrived but didn’t know where to deliver the food.

The driver then states “hello” a couple of times before stating that, “this is not a safe place” and stops responding.

“Motherf*cker from f*ckin’ Uber Eats didn’t bring my f*ckin’ food,” said the host of TBS’s revival of Joker’s Gone Wild in the video.

After the driver inquired about the location, Snoop gave him more specific directions, writing, “Yes it is pull up to the gate” and “the black gate n drop off the food I paid 4.”

He then asks the driver, “where my food at,” after he doesn’t respond.

“Talking about he arrived ‘This is not a safe place,’ he continues to say in the video. “Punk motherf*cker—where my food at n***a? You got all my goddamn money, punk.”

The video went viral on Instagram, with more than 3 million views and more than 11,000 comments.

Several celebrities like New York rapper Bobby Shmurda and boxer Ryan Garcia left laughing emojis under the posts.

Other commenters said they dealt with similar situations.

“This happens to me almost every trip can’t get nothing right smh,” said one user, with another comment stating, “Thats why you use doordash.”

Another user pointed out that Snoop was too late to respond to the driver, which caused the issue.

“Timer expired sorry snoop that’s your f*ck up,” said the commenter, about Uber’s seven-minute policy for customers to either respond to the driver’s message or answer his calls.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Snoop would be going into the food business himself after his lawyer filed a trademark on the word “Snoop Doggs.”

The trademark was reportedly filed with the intent to sell “hot dogs and other types of sausage.”

In 2016, he shocked fans during a hot dog-making segment on Jimmy Kimmel Live, when he said he would never eat a hot dog.

“This is a hot dog,” he questioned after watching the process in which they were made. “Oh cuz, I ain’t never eating a m*****f****** hot dog! If that’s how they make hot dogs, I don’t want one. I’m good.”

Snoop’s new business venture, comes after he launched two alcohol endeavors in the past two years.

Last year he partnered with Prestige Beverage Group and Trusted Spirits to release his own INDOGGO Gin, inspired by his hit Gin and Juice.

In 2020, he launched his wine collection “Snoop Cali Red” with the Australian wine brand 19 Crimes.

