Chris Rock, Byron Allen among those at star-studded farewell concert for Bob Saget

Jim Carrey, Michael Keaton and John Mayer also appeared at the tribute to Saget, who passed away in January.

Many are still grieving the sudden and tragic loss of Bob Saget last month. A group of comics, singers and some of his talented friends gathered to celebrate his life at a farewell concert in Los Angeles on Monday night. Chris Rock and Byron Allen were among the comedians in attendance, as reported by Deadline.

The event was held at The Comedy Store — the nationally renowned stand-up venue where Saget sharpened his comedic powers — and was spearheaded by Saget’s widow, Kelly Rizzo, along with his daughters.

The event was co-hosted by Saget’s long-time friend and Full House castmate, actor John Stamos, Saget’s friend and seven-time Grammy-winning singer/songwriter John Mayer and comedian Jeff Ross.

Photo provided by Allen Media Group

The concert featured performances and appearances that included Rock, Allen, Golden Globe-winning comedian/actor Jim Carrey, Emmy-winning actor Darren Criss, actor/comedian Jon Lovitz, actors Michael Keaton, Seth Green, and Jodi Sweetin, who played Stephanie, one of Saget’s Full House daughters.

One highlight from the performance was Mayer and Stamos playing an impromptu musical house band alongside Ross. Ending the sold-out show was Rizzo, and Saget’s daughters, Aubrey and Lara, leading the audience in a sing-along to one of Saget’s song parodies, “My Dog Licked My Balls.” The song was captured during Saget’s 2007 HBO Comedy special, That Ain’t Right.

All the proceeds from the farewell concert are going to Scleroderma Research Foundation. Saget was along with time advocate for scleroderma research after losing his sister, Gay, to the autoimmune disease.

This Dec. 2014 photo captures comics Bob Saget (left) and Whoopi Goldberg (right) at “Cool Comedy-Hot Cuisine,” a benefit for The Scleroderma Research Foundation, at Caroline’s On Broadway in New York City. (Photo: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images)

In one of his final on-camera interviews before his passing, Saget spoke to CBS Mornings about his efforts against scleroderma and the numerous comedy benefits he organized to help fund research and build awareness. During his life, he helped the foundation raise over $26 million.

He stated that through it all, comedy is what got him and his family through their grief. “Humor is the only way my family survived,” Saget told CBS Mornings. “It is so healthy to laugh, and I’m out there doing it, and I know it’s healing for people.”

Saget was found dead on Jan. 9 in a Florida hotel room at age 65. He was at the start of a stand-up comedy tour and had performed just hours before at a Jacksonville club, posting a thank you tweet to the audience.

Saget is best known for his long time run as wholesome Danny Tanner on ABC sitcom Full House, as well as the long time host of America’s Funniest Home Videos, all while building a reputation as an exciting stand-up comedian with a hilarious vulgar streak.

The cause of his death is still unknown.

