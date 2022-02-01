Garcelle Beauvais on unfollowing Erika Jayne, says they are ‘not friends’

On the latest episode of "The Real," Beauvais revealed that Jayne called her "something she did not like."

Production on season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently underway, and Garcelle Beauvais isn’t holding back when discussing the current status of her friendship with her co-star Erika Jayne.

As theGrio reported in last week’s Reality Roundup, Beauvais made headlines when she unfollowed Jayne days before the women embarked on their cast trip to Aspen. Fan accounts were quick to catch the unfollowing, leading many to wonder what exactly has been going down this season of the hit reality series.

On the latest episode of The Real, which Beauvais also hosts, the reality star opened up about the status of her friendship with Jayne and why she unfollowed her in the first place.

Garcelle Beauvais attends Variety’s Power of Women Presented by Lifetime on Sept. 30, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Variety)

When asked by co-host Adrienne Houghton exactly why she unfollowed Jayne, Beauvais shared, “OK, all I can say is, she called me something that I did not like. And so therefore, when somebody offends you in a way, I don’t want to see her posts, I don’t want to put a little like. So, I thought, ‘I’m going to unfollow her, I don’t want to see her posts.'”

Still, Beauvais says she didn’t predict the immense blowback it would cause within the Real Housewives fandom.

“Did I know it was going to cause World War III? Unfollowing someone is huge apparently because it was breaking news all over the place. Friends were texting me going, ‘I can’t believe you unfollowing her is such a big deal.’ But it is. I guess it’s a new way of saying I don’t like you, but I don’t want to tell you, so I’m just going to unfollow you.”

She was then asked if Jayne is upset and if she unfollowed her in return, to which Beauvais replied, “I have no idea. I’m not checking. I’m not checking for those things.”

Houghton wasn’t done there, though.

She and Loni Love continued to press Beauvais on the reason for their fallout or if it has anything to do with Erika’s husband, Tom Girardi, and his legal issues. For that answer, Beauvais remained coy and simply said, “Oh, umm,” with a smile.

Sutton Stracke, Kyle Richards, Garcelle Beauvais, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Crystal Kung Minkoff, and Dorit Kemsley attend the 47th Annual People’s Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on Dec. 7, 2021 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images,)

Finally, when asked whether or not she and Jayne are friends, Beauvais replied, “Right now? Not friends.”

While RHOBH has yet to announce a release date, the ladies shared various pictures on their social media accounts while on their cast trip this weekend. Check out some of the pictures of Beauvais, Jayne and the rest of the ladies of Beverly Hills below:

