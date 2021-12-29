Top 10 reality TV moments of 2021

From "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" ending to "Real Housewives" bombshells, 2021 was major for reality television.

While there is plenty to look forward to with television in 2022, we’re here with a look back at the top reality TV moments of 2021.

The Jen Shah moment

How could we start with any other moment? Still only in its second season, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City has managed to become must-watch television every Sunday night. This season captured the headline making news from last March, when housewife Jen Shah was arrested and indicted on a federal telemarketing fraud case.

While there had been reports that cameras were rolling at the time of her arrest, fans had to wait months to see exactly what Bravo was able to capture from that fateful day. Luckily, the footage did not disappoint, as viewers watched two tense episodes that showed Shah fleeing the production, and the other women finding out about her arrest in real time as federal agents arrived t the scene. While the season is far from over, this moment truly became a pivotal moment in the series, launching the franchise from “just another city” to a top-tier one.

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

2021 also gave Real Housewives fans something they’ve been clamoring for for years: an “All-Stars” like series. Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip brought together women from Atlanta (Kenya Moore and Cynthia Bailey), New Jersey (Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga), Beverly Hills (Kyle Richards) and New York (Ramona Singer and Luann de Lesseps) on a tropical trip to Turks and Caicos. Filled with plenty of laughs, events and, of course, drama, the original Peacock series ushered in a new era for Housewives, with the fourth wall breaking down more than ever before.

Goodbye to the Kardashians

It is truly the end of an era. After twenty seasons on E!, the Kardashian family said goodbye to their original series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, this year. With an emotional finale as well as a Housewives-like reunion hosted by Andy Cohen himself, the final season saw the tight-knit family getting closer than ever and celebrating the highs and lows of their ever-changing journey. While this certainly isn’t the last we’ll see of them (they already had a deal with Hulu before the show even ended), Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ ending still was a must-see moment for fans of the series.

Potomac for Life

The Real Housewives of Potomac also had a knockout year in 2021. On the heels of an intense fifth season, season 6 of the series saw the split group of women attempt to come together again, bringing back some of the lightness the show was originally known for. The reunion of the show also marked a first for the entire franchise, as Cohen stepped aside for super-fan Nicki Minaj to take over the hosting seat. While the shade from Minaj was relatively light, the moment felt like a true celebration for the entire cast, with plenty of gas left in this still-young Real Housewives franchise.

Dr. Wendy has entered the chat

While some of the light fun returned to Potomac, there was still plenty of drama, including a fascinating feud between “OG” Gizelle Bryant and second season housewife Dr. Wendy Osefo. While the two seemed close last season, a rumor, some gossip and plenty of miscommunication lead to them finding themselves at odds with each other this season as the other women chimed in with their perspectives on what was truly going on between them. While still unclear what the future holds for these two, the disagreement made for an especially entertaining season.

Meet your new Drag Race superstar: Symone

RuPaul’s Drag Race crowned its season 13 winner this year, and this season certainly did not disappoint. While the talent level was clearly through the roof this year, from the first episode, Symone was clearly the queen to beat. With jaw-dropping runway looks, inspired use of Black culture through her drag and charisma for days, Symone entered as one of the greatest stars to come out of the popular reality competition series. Check out her winning moment here:

Bolo, Bolo, Bolo

While the latest season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta left some viewers underwhelmed, one episode had everyone talking. In the episode, housewife Kandi Buruss threw her co-star Cynthia Bailey a bachelorette party to remember, complete with games, lingerie and yes…a stripper by the name of Bolo. The exciting night took a dramatic turn of events when Porsha Williams and “friend of” Tanya Sam were accused of sleeping with Bolo, causing major fractures within the friend group.

“Selling Tampa” takes over

Selling Tampa is the latest Netflix reality hit! A spin-off of their popular series Selling Sunset, Netflix dropped Selling Tampa just weeks away from the end of 2021, but it still made this list, which proves just how good it is. The series follows Sharelle Rosado‘s Allure Realty group in Tampa, Fla., taking viewers into the lavish world of real estate in the competitive city. The series has blown up on social media, with fans giving their takes on the show and who they are rooting for amongst the fabulous group of women.

True crime hits The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Salt Lake City wasn’t the only city with some major criminal accusations. Erika Jayne‘s husband, Tom Girardi, found himself in some legal trouble with various cases against him and his reality TV star wife mounting in real time. Like SLC, the latest season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills saw the other women (Garcelle Beauvais, Kyle Richards and more) grappling with being a “good” friend to Erika, while also seeking and demanding the truth.

Welcome back to Miami

That’s right, The Real Housewives of Miami are back. The canceled Housewives iteration has returned, this time on the streaming service Peacock, complete with old and new faces. Returning from the original series are Larsa Pippen, Alexia Echevarria and Lisa Hochstein, and joining as new official housewives are Julia Lemigova, Guerdy Abraira and Dr. Nicole Martin. The addition of Abraira and “friend of” Kiki Barth are especially exciting, as they are both Haitian housewives bringing their heritage, glamour and plenty of drama to the mix.

