Spelman, Jackson State among HBCUs targeted in second wave of bomb threats

A total of at least 13 Black colleges and universities across the country reported receiving intimidating messages about explosives being planted on their campuses Tuesday morning — on the first day of Black History Month

The number of HBCUs receiving bomb threats this week continued to grow on Tuesday.

A total of at least 13 Black colleges and universities across the country reported receiving intimidating messages about explosives being planted somewhere on their campuses Tuesday morning — on the first day of Black History Month, according to CNN.

Howard University (Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Among them was Howard University, which reported receiving a bomb threat for the second day in a row this week, school officials told theGrio. Leaders at Howard said Tuesday’s bomb threat was made around 2:55 a.m. It involved multiple areas on the school’s main campus, located in Washington D.C.

Administrators sent a “shelter-in-place” notification sometime after the threat was received Tuesday morning. The school’s department of public safety and members of the city’s Metropolitan Police Department conducted sweeps across campus before giving the all-clear later, allowing officials to lift their shelter-in-place order.

Alcorn State University received an anonymous bomb threat this morning. We are advising all students to shelter in place. Faculty and Staff should not report to work until further notice. Please stay tuned to the Alcorn website, email, and social media accounts for updates. — Alcorn State (@AlcornStateU) February 1, 2022

Four of the schools that received Tuesday morning bomb threats are located in the state of Mississippi.

They include Alcorn State University, which shifted to virtual classes and canceled in-person student activities for the day, according to a message posted on the school’s website at 6:19 a.m.

“Due to today’s anonymous bomb threat, the campus will operate virtually,” the message said. “All employees, except for emergency personnel (police, fire, EMS, and dining), will work remotely today.”

The school also sent out a tweet around 7 a.m. advising students to shelter in place and ordering faculty and staff not to report to work until further notice.

Jackson State University, Mississippi Valley State University, and Tougaloo College also received Tuesday morning bomb threats, according to multiple sources.

Coppin State University in Baltimore, Maryland is pictured. (Credit: Coppin State University)

Two of the schools that received Tuesday morning threats are located in Baltimore, Maryland.

Among them is Coppin State University, which reported receiving a phone call about a bomb on campus around 5 a.m.

In-person classes were moved online for the day and employees were advised to telework remotely, according to an alert on the school’s website.

“We are still virtual and teleworking right now,” Coppin State spokesperson Angela Galeano told theGrio around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday. “As of right now, no evidence of a bomb or any other type of explosive device has been found.”

Morgan State University’s campus in Baltimore Maryland is pictured in this undated photo. (Credit: Courtesy)

Morgan State University in Baltimore also received a threat Tuesday morning. Administrators closed the school’s campus and issued shelter-in-place orders while officials assessed the situation, according to an alert on the university’s website.

“Today, all instruction will be remote and all employees should telework,” the alert stated. “Essential employees will be contacted by their supervisor with additional direction.”

Edward Waters University in Jacksonville, Florida, Fort Valley State University in Georgia, Kentucky State University in Frankfort, Kentucky, Spelman College in Atlanta, the University of the District of Columbia in Washington D.C., and Xavier University in New Orleans all reported receiving bomb threats as well, according to multiple sources.

This is a developing story. We will update as soon as more information is available.

