Netflix drops ‘Love is Blind’ season 2 trailer

The new season of the series is set to premiere on Netflix Feb. 11.

Love is Blind is back! After two years, the hit Netflix reality dating series is back for a second season and with even more drama than its first year.

Netflix jumped into the reality dating competition genre when it debuted Love is Blind in 2021. Instantly capturing audiences, the series became one of its biggest hits at the time, inspiring countless memes and posts dedicated to the various couples on the show. Now, the show is back for season 2, with brand new contestants ready to take a chance and find out if love really is blind.

Love Is Blind (Credit: Netflix)

Like the first season, the show takes singles and matches them with others in “pods.” The contestants aren’t able to physically see their partners for weeks, leading to anticipation before the final reveals. The couples are only able to leave their pods once they are officially engaged.

Nick and Vanessa Lachey also return as hosts this season, guiding the hopeful singles as they navigate the series.

“Singles who want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like, have signed up for a less conventional approach to modern dating in Chicago where they hope to meet the person they want to spend the rest of their lives with…without ever having seen them,” the official season 2 description explains.

“With no distractions from the outside world, the singles talk to a stream of potential love interests and when a meaningful connection is made, they propose and then lay their eyes on their fiancé for the first time. Engaged and back in the real world, as the couples plan their wedding day, they will quickly discover whether they can turn their emotional connection into a physical one before the fast-approaching ceremony.”

TheGrio got a chance to catch the second season of Love is Blind early and can confirm that this season is even more dramatic than the first. The trailer certainly teases this as well, with one contestant saying at the end, “What just happened?!”

Love is Blind Season 2 Official Poster (Credit: Netflix)

Fans may remember Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton, who stole the show in the first season of Love is Blind. The couple quickly became fan favorites as viewers watched them fall in love. Still together today, theGrio caught up with the couple in 2020 and discussed how they’ve adjusted to the spotlight.

They shared at the time, “The main shift is getting used to people recognizing us and coming up to us in the streets. We love the perks. Free clothes, meals. It has been all love and it’s like we have our own hive because when someone says something negative our supporters go after them.”

Love is Blind premieres Feb. 11 on Netflix, with new episodes airing every Friday.

