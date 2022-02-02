‘The View’ co-hosts ‘furious’ about Whoopi Goldberg’s suspension: report

Goldberg was suspended for two weeks from 'The View' almost 48 hours after her initial comments

Loading the player...

The fallout from Whoopi Goldberg‘s comments on The View continues. After the host’s official suspension was announced on Tuesday evening, the other co-hosts of the popular talk show, including Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Ana Navarro, are reportedly furious with ABC’s decision, according to The Daily Beast.

On Monday’s episode of The View, Goldberg received almost immediate backlash after making comments about the Holocaust, saying on air that it was “not about race.” Although she apologized online as well as on-air the next day, on Tuesday night ABC News President Kim Godwin released a statement announcing her two-week suspension from the show.

Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Joy Behar, and Sunny Hostin of ‘The View.’ (Credit: Robert Ascroft, ABC)

Godwin’s statement read, “Effective immediately, I am suspending Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks for her wrong and hurtful comments. While Whoopi has apologized, I’ve asked her to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments. The entire ABC News organization stands in solidarity with our Jewish colleagues, friends, family and communities.”

ABC News president Kim Godwin (L) and Rashida Jones on Oct.1, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for ColorComm)

The View resumed on Wednesday morning without Goldberg, with Behar taking over as moderator. Behar mentioned Goldberg’s absence, simply stating that she will be back in two weeks. A report from The Daily Beast, however, revealed the co-hosts are not necessarily pleased with ABC’s decision to suspend Goldberg from the show.

The Daily Beast reports that through multiple sources, Behar, Hostin, and Navarro are “furious with the network’s decision.”

Navarro even shared a statement with the outlet, stating, “I love Whoopi Goldberg. I love The View. This was an incredibly unfortunate incident. Whoopi is a lifelong ally to the Jewish community. She is not an antisemite. Period. I am sad. And I have nothing else to say.”

In this screengrab, Ana Navarro-Cardenas speaks during the Latino Inaugural 2021: Inheritance, Resilience and Promise event hosted by the Biden Inaugural Committee on January 19, 2021 (Photo by Handout/Biden Inaugural Committee via Getty Images) (Photo by Handout/Getty Images)

As TheGrio previously reported, Navarro engaged in the initial conversation with Goldberg, before Goldberg stated, “But these are two white groups of people! The minute you turn it into race, it goes down this alley. Let’s talk about it for what it is. It’s how people treat each other. It doesn’t matter if you’re Black or white, Jews, it’s each other.”

Before writing her apology, Goldberg appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where she acknowledged the way her comments were received but seemingly doubled down on her comments.

“I thought it was a salient discussion because as a Black person, I think of race as being something that I can see. So I see you and know what race you are. I thought it was more about man’s inhumanity to man… people said, ‘No, no, we are a race.’ I felt differently. I respect everything everyone is saying to me,” she said.

Goldberg first apologized on Twitter, writing, “On today’s show, I said the Holocaust is not about race but about man’s inhumanity to man. I should have said it is about both.

As Jonathan Greenblatt of the Anti-Defamation League shared, ‘The Holocaust was about the Nazi’s systematic annihilation of the Jewish people — who they deemed to be an inferior race.’ I stand corrected.”

She added, “The Jewish people around the world have always had my support and that will never waver. I’m sorry for the hurt I have caused.”

Watch Goldberg’s second apology, on The View the following morning, below:

TheGrio is now on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!