Eboni K. Williams, Ray Lewis to compete in ‘Beyond the Edge’ on CBS

The series, set to debut in March, is described as "the most intense celebrity adventure challenge ever attempted"

Get ready for your next favorite reality competition series. CBS has announced the arrival of Beyond the Edge, a reality series that takes nine celebrities into the “most intense celebrity adventure challenge ever attempted.”

Set to premiere on March 16, Beyond the Edge comes from the producers of Naked and Afraid, and will see these celebrities push themselves “far beyond their comfort zone.”

Showtime Sports announcer Mauro Ranallo hosts, alongside a stacked cast of celebrities including The Real Housewives of New York‘s Eboni K. Williams, Super Bowl MVP Ray Lewis, NBA Champion Metta World Peace, NFL legend Mike Singletary and more.

(Credit: Instagram/ CBS)

We’re pushing limits with one of the most intense celebrity adventure challenges EVER attempted. The new reality series #BeyondTheEdge comes to CBS on March 16. pic.twitter.com/22KhMNZgMd — CBS (@CBS) February 3, 2022

“For two weeks, the celebrities will see if they have the grit to withstand torrential downpours, scorching heat and deadly wildlife while living in the exotic Panama jungle,” the official description details.

“There won’t be any judges or eliminations – instead, each celebrity must rely on their inner fortitude, physical ability, and courage, and have faith in their teammates to endure in the wild. For each day they last, and every grueling adventure challenge they win with their team, the celebrities will raise more money for their charities. If a player reaches their breaking point, they can ring a bell to signal that they are ready to go home.”

After 14 days, the two top winners will “go head to head in one final adventure” to determine who will take home the most money for charity and become the Beyond the Edge champion.

Country star Craig Morgan, Lauren Alaina, supermodel Paulina Porizkova, Colton Underwood of The Bachelor, and Jodie Sweetin of Full House round out the cast.

Eboni K. Williams attends the launch party for the book “Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of The Real Housewives from the People Who Lived It” on Oct. 19, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Executive producer Greg Goldman shared in a statement, “Beyond the Edge is the most extreme celebrity format ever attempted. The day before we started principal photography, all of the producers looked at each other with the sinking feeling that this celebrity cast might see where they were living for up to two weeks – the harsh jungles of Panama – and just bolt.”

Goldman continued, “To the contrary, we were amazed by how these icons pushed themselves to their breaking points, showing incredible mental fortitude and physical tenacity. And all for an incredible cause: to raise money for charities that are near and dear to their hearts.”

Beyond the Edge will premiere March 16 on CBS, and will be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.

