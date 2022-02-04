Nick Cannon apologizes to his kids’ mothers for causing ‘extra pain’ in recent news

Cannon said when he announced his baby news, there was a lot going on, and he was probably "talking too fast" and "misspoke."

Talk show host and soon-to-be father of eight Nick Cannon offered an apology to the mothers of his children Thursday for failing to protect their privacy when he and model Bre Tiesi announced they are expecting a baby.

“I wish to always protect and respect the privacy of the mothers of all my children,” Cannon said on his eponymous hour. “I just really wanna be sincere,” he said, regardless of whether it was someone who is “new” or the mother of one of his older children.

On Monday, when he announced the new baby with Tiesi, Cannon admits there was “a lot going on,” and that he was probably “talking too fast” and “misspoke.”

“I know I can do better,” he told the cameras, “when dealing with delicate and sensitive discussions.”

“I misspoke and probably went too much into detail on Monday expressing my feelings, and it probably felt like I was making some comparatives when talking about the passing of my son, Zen, and then also talking about the new child I’m expecting,” he explained.

“I didn’t need to do that because those are two completely separate moments in my life,” Cannon added, “and they both deserve the respect.”

Zen, Cannon’s five-month-old child with Alyssa Scott, died in December from brain cancer, and while making that sad announcement on his show, he was distraught, sharing his pain with his TV audience.

When announcing Monday on Nick Cannon that he was expecting a child with Tiesi, he said that he knew she was expecting before Zen’s death. “So even going through all of that, this was always in the back of my mind, like, ‘What is the right time? How do I share this?'” Cannon said. “No one, we didn’t expect Zen to pass away … All of the news was so unexpected.”

“And it was just one of those things like, you know, I didn’t know what to do,” he added, per PEOPLE. “I didn’t know what to say when I was dealing with Zen or to hold off. Even right now, that it came out yesterday, that wasn’t planned to talk about it. We wanted to, you know, hold on as long as we can, but it happened. We here, and I’m with my family I get to discuss it; I get to be open.”

Scott responded to online comments about Cannon’s new expectancy on an Instagram post that has since been deleted, saying, “I want to thank every single person who messaged me or thought of me over the course of these last few months. I always say Zen expanded my heart in ways I never thought possible. He filled that space with compassion, knowing that I would need that most.”

“It is painful having my son be apart [sic] of conversations that aren’t in alignment with his light and legacy,” she continued. “It isn’t something I chose for him or myself. It’s important for me to let you all know … I am centered, I am at peace. I look at everyone’s predicament with loving eyes. I will not judge. I will consciously decide what I will participate in.”

“I am surrounded by love,” Scott concluded. “God, my mom, dad, sister, brother, and daughter continue to carry me.”

