Nick Cannon reveals ‘celibacy journey’ began after news he was expecting 8th child

"My therapist was one of the [people] who said I should probably be celibate," said Cannon on his talk show.

Loading the player...

Nick Cannon said late last year that he was going to take a break from having kids and practice celibacy. And after recent news that he’s expecting his eighth child with a new baby mama, the Wild n Out host is setting the record straight about his “celibacy journey.”

“My therapist was one of the [people] who said I should probably be celibate and the reason why is because I had shared that news about Bre being pregnant,” Cannon said Tuesday on his eponymous talk show, People reports.

Nick Cannon, and model Bre Tiesi, celebrate a baby shower for their baby boy in Malibu, California, on Sunday January 30, 2022. (PhotoCred: TMZ/Backgrid)

Cannon, 41, noted that he decided to go celibate after learning he and model Bre Tiesi are expecting a baby.

“That was the reason why I started my celibacy journey back then.”

According to TMZ, the comedian and actor hosted a gender reveal party with Tiesi, in Malibu, California, on Sunday, surrounded by family and friends.

In the photos of the party, Cannon is seen caressing a smiling Tiesi, who is obviously pregnant. The apparent couple, who has yet to announce any relationship publicly, is seen standing on a beach with displays of pink and white balloons.

Tiesi recently finalized her divorce with former NFL star Johnny Manziel in November of last year.

Cannon shared in October that he was going to remain celibate until 2022, after welcoming three children in 2021.

TheGrio previously reported that Cannon sired four children in a seven-month span — a daughter, Powerful Queen, twin boys Zillion and Zion, and a son, Zen, from December 2020 to June 2021. Cannon has a total of seven children by four different women, including twins Monroe and Moroccan with his ex-wife Mariah Carey, and Golden Sagon with his ex-girlfriend Britney Bell.

The news of him fathering an eighth child comes after Cannon opened up about mourning the loss of his 5-month-old son, Zen, who passed away from brain cancer in December 2021.

Speaking about his baby on the way, Cannon admitted on his talk show that he was “out of control” and that “celibacy did help me through the journey of getting one with myself and being able to deal with this.”

Cannon spoke about expanding his family in a September interview with Entertainment Tonight, during which he revealed that his therapist advised him to be celibate for a while.

Cannon said on Watch What Happens Live, “I’m not sitting out here planning it. My therapist says I should be celibate. I come from a big family, I have several siblings, [and] being raised in an unorthodox family by my grandparents at times, I’ve experienced such a wide range of upbringing that I have such a love and passion for kids and family. I want a big family too. The Lord has blessed me with what I asked. Ask and you shall receive.”

Cannon is no longer celibate. He admitted on his talk show that he “almost made it to New Year” as planned.

This article contains additional reporting from theGrio’s Aisha Powell and Jared Alexander.

Have you subscribed to the Grio podcasts, ‘Dear Culture’ or Acting Up? Download our newest episodes now! TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...