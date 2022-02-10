Snoop Dogg accused of sexual assault in new lawsuit

Amid headlines trumpeting Snoop's acquisition of his former record label, a lawsuit citing an alleged 2013 incident was filed against him.

Loading the player...

Amid headlines trumpeting Snoop Dogg‘s acquisition of his infamous former record label, a new lawsuit has reportedly been filed against him for alleged sexual assault.

According to a TMZ exclusive, the claimed assault occurred in 2013, when a woman identified as Jane Doe alleges that after attending a Snoop Dogg show in Anaheim, California, she was approached by Bishop Don “Magic” Juan, a longtime associate of the rapper-entrepreneur-TV personality, and was offered a ride home, which she accepted.

Snoop Dogg hangs out at SiriusXM’s Rock The Bells Radio at The SiriusXM Studios in New York City. (Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images)

She says she fell asleep in the car, waking up to discover that Juan — the now-71-year-old, former pimp-turned-preacher and fashion designer — had driven to his home instead of her own. According to the lawsuit, “Plaintiff was exhausted and fell asleep at [Bishop’s] home.” The woman alleges that when she awoke at 4 a.m. the next morning, he “removed his penis from his pants and forced his penis in Plaintiff’s face” and “repeatedly shoved his penis into Plaintiff’s mouth.”

Additionally, the Jane Doe claims that she was given a dress and taken to Snoop’s studio by Juan, who reportedly told her she would be auditioning “to see if he will make you the weather girl” on a TV show Snoop was allegedly working on.

The details that follow of her alleged encounter with the 16-time Grammy Award nominee are disturbing. The TMZ report says the woman claims that after arriving at Snoop’s studio, she had an upset stomach and went to the bathroom. Her lawsuit alleges that Snoop walked in and stood “with his crotch in Plaintiff’s face, while Plaintiff was defecating on the toilet.” The woman claims the rapper then forced oral sex on her.

The suit alleges that Juan and Snoop discriminated against her and harassed her on the basis of her sex and gender. She is seeking an unspecified amount of damages.

Snoop had a brief response to the woman’s accusations on social media. On his Instagram, he wrote, “Gold digger season is here be careful Nefews keep ya guards up. And. Keep ya circle small.”

Word of the lawsuit against him comes hours after the rap star announced that he had acquired the Death Row Records brand from MNRK Music Group, which is controlled by a private equity fund managed by the investment firm Blackstone. Death Row, the label founded by production king Andre “Dr. Dre” Young and Marion “Suge” Knight, is where Snoop started his career in 1992.

Snoop, 50, is set to join Dr. Dre to perform during halftime at the Super Bowl on Sunday alongside Mary J. Blige, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar.

“I am thrilled and appreciative of the opportunity to acquire the iconic and culturally significant Death Row Records brand, which has immense untapped future value,” Snoop said in a statement, per NPR. “It feels good to have ownership of the label I was part of at the beginning of my career and as one of the founding members. This is an extremely meaningful moment for me.”

TheGrio is now on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!”