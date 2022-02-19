Netflix to debut Dave Chappelle-produced comedy specials ‘Chappelle’s Home Team’

Dave Chappelle will share the Netflix spotlight with fellow comedians in a new series of specials set to release on Feb. 28

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 30: Dave Chappelle speaks onstage during the 36th Annual Rock

Dave Chappelle has earned praise, condemnation and millions of dollars while starring in his own series of Netflix stand-up specials over the last few years.

The 48-year-old Chappelle’s Show creator will share the Netflix spotlight with some of his favorite comedians in Chappelle’s Home Team, his latest series of stand-alone specials, set to hit the video platform later this month, according to the streaming giant.

Dave Chappelle speaks onstage during the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Oct. 30, 2021 in Cleveland. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame )

Chappelle takes on the role of executive producer during his newest Netflix venture, which will premiere on Feb. 28 with a special on stand-up comedy veteran Earthquake. The show, titled Earthquake: Legendary, is directed by Emmy and Grammy award winner Stan Lathan.

The next special shines a light on Donnell Rawlings, one of Chappelle’s close friends who starred with him on Chappelle’s Show. The release date for Rawlings’ special has yet to be announced.

“I’ve been doing this a long time and comedians like Quake and Donnell are not only friends, but have inspired my own career,” Chappelle said in an emailed statement. “Anyone in the comedy community knows these names and knows their time to shine is long overdue.”

Netflix said Chappelle makes an appearance to introduce his fellow comedians in each new special.

In 2016, Chappelle signed a $60 million deal with Netflix to produce four previous comedy specials — Equanimity, The Bird Revelation, Sticks & Stones and The Closer.

Sticks and Stones was condemned by many critics, but loved by many viewers, who gave the show a 99% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Closer received similar disapproval from critics over Chappelle’s jokes concerning transgender people and other members of the LGBTQ+ community, but was also a hit with many fans.

