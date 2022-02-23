NAACP Image Awards 2022: Jada Pinkett Smith, Maya Rudolph and more among third round of winners
The third night of the NAACP Image Award's virtual events focused on talk and variety shows
From outstanding guest performances, talk shows, and more, night three of the NAACP Image Awards’ virtual events recognized some big names in the industry like Jada Pinkett Smith, Maya Rudolph, and more.
The NAACP Image Awards look a bit different this year, theGrio previously reported. In anticipation of the televised event Saturday on BET, there have been virtual events throughout the week honoring specific categories. Will Smith and Nikole Hannah-Jones earned awards for their literary work Monday night, and Barry Jenkins and Issa Rae took home trophies for their work behind the camera on Tuesday. Wednesday night’s list specifically focused on talk/variety shows, voice-over performances, and guest performances.
Taking home two major awards this year is Red Table Talk, the popular Facebook Watch talk show from Pinkett Smith. The acclaimed show earned “Outstanding Talk Show,” as well as “Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble” for hosts Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, and Willow Smith.
Elsewhere, Rudolph earned “Outstanding Guest Performance” for her hosting gig on Saturday Night Live. Fans remember Rudolph’s acclaimed turn as Vice President Kamala Harris over the past few years on the sketch comedy series, which earned her an Emmy Award as well. Trevor Noah earned two awards for his popular show, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, including “Outstanding Variety or Game Show.”
Check out the full list below:
Outstanding Talk Series
Red Table Talk
Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble
Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Willow Smith – Red Table Talk
Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition Series
Wild ‘n Out
Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble
Trevor Noah – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Outstanding Variety or Game Show (Series or Special)
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)
The Reidout
Outstanding Documentary (Television)
High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America
Outstanding Children’s Program
Family Reunion
Outstanding Animated Series
We The People
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television)
Cree Summer – Rugrats
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance – Motion Picture
Letitia Wright – Sing 2
Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture
Danny Boyd Jr. – Bruised
Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Motion Picture)
Jeymes Samuel – The Harder They Fall
Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture
The Harder They Fall
Outstanding International Motion Picture
7 Prisoners
Outstanding Guest Performance
Maya Rudolph – Saturday Night Live
Special Award: Roy Wilkins Civil Rights Award
