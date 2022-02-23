NAACP Image Awards 2022: Jada Pinkett Smith, Maya Rudolph and more among third round of winners

The third night of the NAACP Image Award's virtual events focused on talk and variety shows

From outstanding guest performances, talk shows, and more, night three of the NAACP Image Awards’ virtual events recognized some big names in the industry like Jada Pinkett Smith, Maya Rudolph, and more.

The NAACP Image Awards look a bit different this year, theGrio previously reported. In anticipation of the televised event Saturday on BET, there have been virtual events throughout the week honoring specific categories. Will Smith and Nikole Hannah-Jones earned awards for their literary work Monday night, and Barry Jenkins and Issa Rae took home trophies for their work behind the camera on Tuesday. Wednesday night’s list specifically focused on talk/variety shows, voice-over performances, and guest performances.

(Credit: Getty Images)

Taking home two major awards this year is Red Table Talk, the popular Facebook Watch talk show from Pinkett Smith. The acclaimed show earned “Outstanding Talk Show,” as well as “Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble” for hosts Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, and Willow Smith.

Elsewhere, Rudolph earned “Outstanding Guest Performance” for her hosting gig on Saturday Night Live. Fans remember Rudolph’s acclaimed turn as Vice President Kamala Harris over the past few years on the sketch comedy series, which earned her an Emmy Award as well. Trevor Noah earned two awards for his popular show, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, including “Outstanding Variety or Game Show.”

Check out the full list below:

Outstanding Talk Series

Red Table Talk

Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Willow Smith – Red Table Talk

Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition Series

Wild ‘n Out

Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Trevor Noah – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Outstanding Variety or Game Show (Series or Special)

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)

The Reidout

Outstanding Documentary (Television)

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America

Outstanding Children’s Program

Family Reunion

Outstanding Animated Series

We The People

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television)

Cree Summer – Rugrats

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance – Motion Picture

Letitia Wright – Sing 2

Trevor Noah attends the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )

Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture

Danny Boyd Jr. – Bruised

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Motion Picture)

Jeymes Samuel – The Harder They Fall

Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture

The Harder They Fall

Outstanding International Motion Picture

7 Prisoners

Outstanding Guest Performance

Maya Rudolph – Saturday Night Live

Special Award: Roy Wilkins Civil Rights Award

