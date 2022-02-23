Former NFL player Zac Stacy faces 5 new charges in alleged attack of ex-girlfriend

Stacy was caught om camera assaulting his ex, Kristin Evans

Loading the player...

Ex-NFL running back Zac Stacy has been hit with five more criminal charges after previously being charged with three misdemeanors for domestic violence battery as well as two misdemeanors for criminal mischief stemming from a vicious attack on his ex-girlfriend, TMZ reported. The outlet viewed court records pertaining to the case.

The attack on his ex Kristin Evans occurred August 16, 2021, the same woman Stacy is seen on home surveillance video punching and throwing into a flat-screen television at her Florida home. The chilling video footage went viral in November 2021. The altercation unfolded while the couple’s infant son sat watching on the couch.

This image provided by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, in Florida, shows former NFL football player Zac Stacy. (Orange County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

Stacy had fled the home by the time Oakland police responded to the scene and launched a manhunt, The Sun-Sentinel reported that officers found Evans sitting on a couch with her shirt torn and food in her hair.

“Officers arrived on scene within two minutes and were able to determine a domestic violence battery had taken place and that the suspect, Zackary Stacy, had fled the scene,” police in Oakland, Fla. said in a statement at the time. “Officers continued to search for Stacy, and the case was forwarded to the investigations unit of the Oakland Police Department to establish probable cause to secure a warrant for Stacy’s arrest.”

Stacy was apprehended at the Orlando International Airport a day after the violent altercation with Evans, theGrio reported. At the time, he was charged with felony charges of aggravated battery and criminal mischief.

If convicted, the aggravated battery charge carries a sentence of up to 15 years, and he faces up to five years in prison for criminal mischief.

Evans sustained injuries to her face, torso, and legs.

“He physically assaulted me several times because he wanted the money back he gave me for our rent,” Evans wrote in a restraining order application, according to TMZ Sports.

“He punched me several times in the head! I begged him to stop because the baby was on the couch just a few feet from where he punched me,” she wrote.

“He then picked me up and threw me into my TV. The TV began to fall and he turned to make sure I wasn’t getting up. As I laid on the floor he began to yell at me, telling me I’m destructive. He then picked me up off the floor and off my feet and body slammed me into our son’s bouncy seat,” she continued.

“I fear for my life and my children’s lives.”

After the clip went viral, Stacy was dropped from his role as a youth football ambassador for the Music City Bowl.

As a part of his bond, Stacy can not possess any weapons or firearms and he is prohibited from contacting the victim.

TheGrio is now on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!