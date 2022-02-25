Jazmine Sullivan tests positive for COVID-19, cancels concerts

The Grammy-nominated singer had previously cancelled a concert in Sacramento this week due to illness.

Jazmine Sullivan announced recently that she tested positive for COVID-19. The R&B singer/songwriter stated that she would be canceling dates on her tour as a result.

Sullivan made the announcement via Twitter on Thursday.

“My doctor confirmed today that I’m positive with Covid. I am taking every precaution to isolate myself,” Sullivan posted. I’m truly sad to have to cancel more shows but health and safety come first for myself, my team, and all of you.”

Tour update. This is really disappointing but we will figure it out. pic.twitter.com/bp1a0aLetx — Jazmine Sullivan (@jsullivanmusic) February 25, 2022

The “Pick Up Your Feelings” singer then indicated that she would be canceling Friday’s concert, as well as numerous shows in the coming week. “We will let you know when the tour will resume once we have made that decision,” Sullivan continued. “As soon as we have more information in regards to tickets and rescheduling, ticket holders will be notified via email.”

While specific show cancellations have not been announced, Sullivan was scheduled to perform in Phoenix, Ariz., on Feb. 25, Denver, Colo., on Feb. 28, and Irving, Texas, on March 2.

The news came one day after Sullivan announced that her Wednesday concert in Sacramento was canceled due to her being “extremely under the weather.” Although she indicated on Wednesday that she had tested negative for COVID, she decided to cancel the night’s show because she didn’t want to shortchange her fans.

(Credit: Getty Images)

“The last thing I want to do is give a subpar performance,” Sullivan wrote. “I hope you all can understand, and I will make it up to you as soon as I can.”

Sullivan started her 2022 leg of her Heaux Tales Tour earlier this month. Before the Wednesday cancellation, she was expected to make tour stops in Portland, Ore., Seattle, Wash., and San Francisco, Calif.. Upcoming locations on the tour include Brooklyn, N.Y., Atlanta, Ga., Boston, Mass., Charlotte, N.C., and Chicago, Ill., the final date of the tour on March 30. Singer Tiana Major9 is her opening act.

This Saturday, Sullivan is up for four NAACP Image Awards, including Outstanding Album of Heaux Tales, Outstanding R&B Song for “Pick Up Your Feelings,” Outstanding Duo or Group Collaboration (Traditional) for “Girl Like Me” featuring H.E.R., and Outstanding Female Artist. Sullivan released the deluxe version of Heaux Tales on Feb. 11, featuring an additional 10 tracks.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Please download theGrio mobile apps today!