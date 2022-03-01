Jesse Williams keeps joint custody, ordered to attend co-parenting sessions with ex-wife

The former couple appeared in court via Zoom this week to amend the custody agreement of their two children

Jesse Williams and ex-wife Aryn Drake-Lee have reached a new agreement related to co-parenting and one that allows Williams to keep joint custody of their two children.

As reported by RADAR, the former couple appeared in court via Zoom this week to amend the custody agreement of their two children so they will be able to travel this summer and watch Williams perform in a Broadway play in New York.

Per the new agreement, Williams and Drake-Lee will share joint legal custody of their kids Maceo and Sadie, and a judge has ordered them to participate in 10 co-parenting sessions.

“The judge denied Aryn’s request for Jesse to pay for half of the nanny because she failed to provide any financials,” per RADAR. Drake-Lee’s request to modify parenting time was also shut down by the judge.

Drake-Lee was seeking primary custody of their two children amid conflicts with Williams’ co-parenting schedule, theGrio previously reported. She filed for divorce from the actor in 2017 after five years of marriage and 13 years together. They settled on joint legal and physical custody of their kids, but she claims her ex-husband has failed to comply with the co-parenting schedule.

She also accused the former Grey’s Anatomy star of “erratic behavior” that she claimed was detrimental to the health of their children.

“He has resorted to erratic behavior to try to force me to acquiesce to his demands; he calls me names, uses threatening language and intimidation tactics such as threatening to send the police to my home, causing me to fear for my and our children’s safety,” she claimed after trying to resolve issues with Williams.

Williams reportedly accused his ex of being petty, litigious, and aggressive as well as claiming his ex-wife “refused to tell him if their kids were vaccinated or not,” RADAR reported.

All the drama seems to have settled now that Williams and Drake-Lee have amended their custody agreement.

TheGrio previously reported per their divorce settlement, Williams was ordered to pay $40,000 every month, and over $100,000 for spousal support. In February 2019, theGrio reported Drake-Lee sought more than $600,000 in back child support and more than $250,000 in retroactive spousal support.

