50 cent says he’s leaving Starz, vents on Instagram

The hip-hop star and entrepreneur helped build up the cabler with Power and its spinoffs.

Loading the player...

50 Cent hit up social media to express his frustration with Starz and the network’s handling of his massively successful Power franchise.

The hip-hop star and entrepreneur claims he helped build up the network with Power and its spinoffs. The “In da Club” rapper hopped on his Instagram account on Tuesday, March 1 to announce that he is leaving Starz now that his contract is up. He has previously turned to social media to rant against Starz executives.

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson attends the Starz “Power” The Fifth Season NYC Red Carpet Premiere Event / Getty

In one post, he noted that Starz renewed their drama, High Town, for a third season while leaving Power Book IV: Force in limbo. 50 Cent serves as an executive producer on the series that is reportedly the highest-rated show on Starz, XXL reported.

To fully illustrate his eagerness to part ways with Starz, 50’s IG post featured a GIF of a man using his foot to stuff a bag with clothes.

“This is me packing my stuff, STARZ Sucks, my deal is up over here I’m out,” he wrote in the caption. “They Renewed High town and FORCE is the highest rated show they have sitting in limbo. If I told you how much dumb shit I deal with over here. you would think they all went to school on a small yellow bus.”

In another post, 50 Cent shared an image of suitcases along with the caption, “Hold my calls i’m traveling, getting the fvck away from STARZ.”

In a follow-up suitcase post, 50 Cent tells Anil Kurian, head of development at G-Unit Film & Television, to “get your f*****g bag’s in the car now, we are out of here, take that f*****g sign off the door no more G-unit film and television over here.”

50 Cent also went on to tell his entire staff at G-Unit Film & Television, including Michael Rainey Jr., the star of Power Book II: Ghost, to pack their bags as well.

The coronavirus crisis paused production on the Power spinoffs Power Book II: Ghost and Power Book III: Raising Kanan. Additional spin-offs Power Book IV: Force is currently airing, while Power Book V: Influence has not yet aired.

Most recently 50 Cent also served as an executive producer on the Starz crime-drama series BMF (Black Mafia Family), the latest project as part of the lucrative deal he inked with the network in 2018, Deadline reported.

The actor and executive producer signed a four-year deal worth an estimated $150 million that would see him bring new scripted and unscripted projects exclusively to the Starz network through his G-Unit Film & Television, Inc, theGrio reported.

At the time, the deal ranked “among the most significant deals to date for an executive producer in premium television,” said Starz CEO Chris Albrecht.

“Both on screen and off, Curtis has proven that he can deliver content that our viewers want to watch. He is the real deal, and we have given him a real deal, with what I believe to be among the most significant deals to date for an executive producer in premium television,” added Albrecht.